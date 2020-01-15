Quantcast
Former Doyle chief legal counsel faced with 2nd license suspension

Former Doyle chief legal counsel faced with 2nd license suspension

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 15, 2020 4:24 pm

An attorney who used to work as Gov. Jim Doyle's chief legal counsel and deputy chief of staff is faced with a second suspension of his law license. The Office of Lawyer Regulation filed a complaint against Stanley Davis of The Davis Group, alleging he had taken clients' money without doing the work he promised.

