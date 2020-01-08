Quantcast
Dane County receives approval for new ADA position

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 8, 2020 12:10 pm

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office will soon hire a new full-time assistant district attorney. The Joint Committee on Finance approved a request to create the position on Tuesday.

A grant from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force will fund the full-time role.

In September, Dane County also received money in the state budget for another 1.15 ADA positions. Gov. Tony Evers called the 64.95 total prosecutor positions funded in the state budget a “historic investment” meant to enable criminal justice reform in Wisconsin.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

