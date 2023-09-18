WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. R. T.

Case No.: 2023AP001095

Officials: White, J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

In May 2020, the Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services (DMCPS) detained children Adam, born in May 2013, and Annie, born in April 2014, then ages seven and six, when they were found in a non-moving car with their parents passed out. Richard and Joanna had ongoing drug problems and repeated interactions with DMCPS and the police. In May 2021, the State filed the petition to terminate Richard and Joanna’s parental rights. The petition for the termination of parental rights (TPR) alleged two grounds: continuing child in need of protection of services (CHIPS), and failure to assume parental responsibility.

In May 2021, the State filed the petition to terminate Richard and Joanna’s parental rights Richard appeals the orders terminating his parental rights to his son, Adam, and his daughter, Annie. Richard alone appeals arguing that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion when it concluded that terminating his parental rights was in the best interests of the children because he asserts there was not support in the record for the court’s conclusions.

Affirmed.

Decided 09/12/23