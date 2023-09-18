WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Tramell E. Starks

Case No.: 2021AP001657

Officials: White, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Postconviction Relief – Evidentiary Hearing

Tramell E. Starks appeals an order denying his postconviction motion for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence without an evidentiary hearing. The appeals court is not persuaded that there is a reasonable probability that a jury, looking at both the old and the new evidence, would have a reasonable doubt as to Starks’s guilt.

Affirmed.

Decided 09/12/23