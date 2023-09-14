Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Iowa State auditor says Vos’s redistricting plan isn’t from Iowa

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//September 14, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Iowa State auditor says Vos’s redistricting plan isn’t from Iowa

Iowa Model

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

Iowa State auditor says Vos’s redistricting plan isn’t from Iowa

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//September 14, 2023

Thursday morning, Representative Deb Andraca was joined by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand and Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler to discuss Wisconsin Republican Robin Vos’ “Iowa-style” redistricting bill, which critics say does not follow the Iowa model of nonpartisan redistricting.

Speakers said Vos’ redistricting bill is “a bad faith effort to distract from his unconstitutional threat to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz and omits key fail-safes included in Iowa’s redistricting legislation, allowing Wisconsin legislative Republicans to reject proposed maps and amend them however they wanted,” officials said noting that both Republicans and Democrats in Iowa say Wisconsin Republican’s “Iowa Model” is not even close to the real “Iowa Model.”

Iowa Model

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said, “This is not the Iowa model. It’s also just impossible to expect Iowa-style fair results when you still have the capacity to gerrymander at the end of the day, which is what this bill allows for. They can reject, and reject, and draw their own. You can’t do that in Iowa. That’s why the Iowa system works. If they have pulled that out then you do not have the Iowa system in this bill.”

In response, Rep. Deb Andraca said, “We also know that the bill that they’re offering up today was drafted in less than a day—the same day it was introduced. It is completely bypassing the committee process, and it’s up for a vote on the floor. There’s no opportunity for public input, and there’s no opportunity for public scrutiny. Republicans are rushing this through without even a hearing to gather input from thousands of Wisconsinites who’ve worked on this issue for years. … We know a vast majority of Wisconsinites want fair maps, and they deserve to have a say. And there’s no reason we can’t take our time to craft a solution that works for our state, works for Wisconsin, and achieves what Robin Vos claims to want: actual fair and nonpartisan redistricting.”

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler replied, “What Robin Vos is proposing is a bad-faith fake out. It’s a red herring, or red walleye, to try to distract people from the fact that, even now, he is threatening to impeach a duly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. No one should take the bait. … Democrats, people of good faith across the political spectrum, allies of democracy, are going to keep on fighting this impeachment threat until Robin Vos makes publicly clear that he is not holding an impeachment gun to the head of Supreme Court justices. This is not how a democracy is supposed to function. And no attempt to distract and deceive the public is going to change that.”

The Wisconsin Law Journal reached out to Vos on Thursday, but he did not respond prior to publication.

o

Related Content

Wisconsin Elections Commission

Wis. DOJ announces lawsuit over Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe’s rol...

DOJ lawsuit seeks order declaring that Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe is lawfully ho[...]

September 14, 2023
Wisconsin Right Now Parody

Wisconsin Right Now parody account owner says distain for false information is what drives spoof

Exclusive interview reveals parody account owner's distain for misinformation.

September 14, 2023
Gerrymandering

Evers: ‘Wisconsin Republicans escalate efforts to interfere with elections’

Evers says Wis. Republicans "undermine basic tenets of our democracy, including the peaceful transfer of power[...]

September 14, 2023
Hunter Biden indicted

Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

Special counsel David Weiss files an indictment after the collapse of a plea deal.

September 14, 2023
Wisconsin abortion

Abortions to resume in Wisconsin Monday

Abortions in Milwaukee and Madison will resume Monday.

September 14, 2023

Wisconsin Senate to vote on firing state’s nonpartisan top elections official

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate was set to vote Thursday on firing the battleground state's top ele[...]

September 14, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests