Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Labor Standards Complaint

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//September 5, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Labor Standards Complaint

Labor Standards Complaint

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//September 5, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Braketown USA, Inc. v. Markel Insurance Company

Case No.: 2021AP001591

Officials: White, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Labor Standards Complaint

Breanna H. Kuehn, a former Braketown USA, Inc (Braketown) employee, filed a Labor Standards Complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Equal Rights Division (ERD) on May 13, 2019. In her complaint, Kuehn alleged that Braketown failed to pay her for two hours of vacation time on one of her April paychecks, and failed to deposit wages that were deducted from one of her May

paychecks into her Health Savings Account (HSA). Braketown d/b/a Mac-Tech Technical Services, Inc. appeals from an order of the circuit court granting summary judgment in favor of Markel Insurance Company (Markel) and denying Braketown coverage under the insurance policy Braketown had with Markel for claims related to two complaints filed by a former employee.

The appeals court is unpersuaded by Markel’s attempt to explain how Kuehn’s Labor Standards Complaint amounts to a Wage and Hour Wrongful Act within the meaning of the policy. For the reasons set forth below, the appeals court reverses, and remands with instructions to enter summary judgment in favor of Braketown and for further proceedings.

Remanded and reversed.

Decided 08/29/23

Full Text

s

Related Content

Disciplinary Proceeding

Attorney David V. Penn was admitted to the practice of law in Wisconsin in 1986 and practices law in northern [...]

September 5, 2023

Parental Rights Termination

C.D. appeals an order terminating her parental rights to her daughter, E.D.C.D. On appeal, C.D. argues that th[...]

September 5, 2023

Condemned Property

This appeal involves the amount of just compensation that Kenneth and Doreen Stankowski were entitled to recei[...]

September 5, 2023

Commitment Order- Involuntary Administration of Medication

Alex appeals a WIS. STAT. ch. 51 commitment order and an associated order allowing for the involuntary adminis[...]

September 5, 2023

Summary Judgment-Loan Repayment-Breach of Contract

On April 16, 2007, ST Paper, LLC purchased the assets of a paper mill from Oconto Falls Tissue, Inc. (“OFTI�[...]

September 5, 2023

Sexual Assault of a Minor-Postconviction Motion

Kodi Bear was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of sixteen (use or threat of f[...]

September 5, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests