FBI and Milwaukee Police request public’s assistance in shooting investigation

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//September 5, 2023

FBI Milwaukee Division - Staff Photo Steve Schuster

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (Milwaukee Division) along with the Milwaukee Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance with the investigation of a shooting that occurred near the intersection of S 14th Street and W Burnham Street at approximately 11:43 p.m., on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Authorities are requesting the public to submit pictures or videos that “may assist in the investigation of events leading up to, during, and after the shooting.”

Click here for more information or to submit electronic media.

 

