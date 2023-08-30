Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Milwaukee Police Granted Re-accreditation from WILEAG

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 30, 2023

On August 21, 2023, the WILEAG Governing Board voted unanimously to re-accredit the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) for a three-year period during which time MPD must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with the standards under which it was initially accredited, according to a letter obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Back in May of 2023, an assessment team from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) examined all aspects of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services as part of the WILEAG re-accreditation process, MPD officials said.

WILEAG is a voluntary method of achieving the highest standards of professionalism through the accreditation of law enforcement agencies in an effort to better serve their respective communities. Accredited agencies must demonstrate compliance with applicable standards covering all aspects of law enforcement administration and operations. MPD needed to comply with over 260 standards in order to achieve re-accredited status, authorities said.

“MPD is proud of this achievement and to be one of forty-four law enforcement agencies in the State of Wisconsin currently to achieve full accreditation,” officials added.

