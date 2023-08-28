WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. Jeffrey Lee Murrell

Case No.: 2023AP001144-D

Focus: Medical Capacity to Perform Duties of an Attorney

Attorney Jeffrey Lee Murrell was admitted to practice law in Wisconsin in 1995 and practices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On June 29, 2023, the Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) filed a petition, pursuant to Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.34, requesting that Attorney Murrell be found to have a medical incapacity and that the court impose conditions on Attorney Murrell’s continued practice of law in Wisconsin. See SCR 22.34.

The petition was accompanied by a stipulation executed by OLR and Attorney Murrell. In the stipulation, Attorney Murrell acknowledges that he suffers from a medical incapacity that at times substantially prevents him from performing the duties of an attorney to acceptable professional standards. Attorney Murrell admits that each of the factual allegations in OLR’s petition is true and accurate.

Petition granted

Decided 08/23/23

