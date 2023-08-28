Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Medical Capacity to Perform Duties of an Attorney

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 28, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Medical Capacity to Perform Duties of an Attorney

Medical Capacity to Perform Duties of an Attorney

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 28, 2023

WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. Jeffrey Lee Murrell

Case No.: 2023AP001144-D

Officials:

Focus: Medical Capacity to Perform Duties of an Attorney

Attorney Jeffrey Lee Murrell was admitted to practice law in Wisconsin in 1995 and practices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On June 29, 2023, the Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) filed a petition, pursuant to Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.34, requesting that Attorney Murrell be found to have a medical incapacity and that the court impose conditions on Attorney Murrell’s continued practice of law in Wisconsin. See SCR 22.34.

The petition was accompanied by a stipulation executed by OLR and Attorney Murrell. In the stipulation, Attorney Murrell acknowledges that he suffers from a medical incapacity that at times substantially prevents him from performing the duties of an attorney to acceptable professional standards. Attorney Murrell admits that each of the factual allegations in OLR’s petition is true and accurate.

Petition granted

Decided 08/23/23

Full Text

s

Related Content

Motion for Mistrial-Postconviction Relief

This case arises out of J.S.’s report to the police that, while standing in his front yard, a man approached[...]

August 28, 2023

Immigration

Munoz, originally from Honduras, relocated to Guatemala without obtaining legal status there.

August 28, 2023

Jury Misconduct

Garcia provided logistical assistance while another individual unloaded items from a concealed compartment on [...]

August 28, 2023

Forfeiture

In 2020, Skaggs was found guilty of producing and possessing child pornography.

August 28, 2023

Competency to Plea

While executing a search warrant at Kamkarian's residence, FBI agents seized computers that contained 12 video[...]

August 28, 2023

Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act-Class Action

Cothron is a manager at a White Castle restaurant in Illinois, where she's required to use her fingerprint for[...]

August 28, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests