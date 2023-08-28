Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Immigration

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 28, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Immigration

Immigration

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 28, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Irma Munoz-Rivera v. Merrick B. Garland

Case No.: 22-3124

Officials: Easterbrook, Rovner, and Lee, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Immigration

Munoz, originally from Honduras, relocated to Guatemala without obtaining legal status there. During her time there, she entered a relationship with Mazariegos, resulting in the birth of their two daughters. Mazariegos subsequently initiated another relationship with a woman named Oneida. Subsequently, Munoz and her children left Guatemala and sought refuge in the United States. She applied for asylum under 8 U.S.C. 1158(b)(1)(A), withholding of removal as per section 1231(b)(3)(A), and relief based on the provisions of the Convention Against Torture.

During her credible fear interview, Munoz expressed fear of Oneida, who had verbally threatened and insulted her. She clarified that she hadn’t experienced any physical harm from anyone and believed that the Guatemalan police would provide protection. Her narrative later shifted, where she disclosed experiencing domestic violence and voiced doubts about the police assisting a foreigner. She also expressed concern that the harassment would persist if she were to return to Honduras. Eventually, her account changed again, with her denying any physical abuse but asserting that her daughter had been kidnapped.

The Immigration Judge (IJ) determined that Munoz’s testimony lacked credibility due to the combined impact of inconsistent, unclear, and evasive statements. Consequently, the IJ ruled that Munoz had not fulfilled her obligation under the REAL ID Act. The accompanying documentary evidence failed to support her case. The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) upheld this decision, concurring that her testimony was contradictory, implausible, and vague, resulting in an order for her removal. The Seventh Circuit declined a request for review, asserting that there was substantial evidence to support the denial of relief.

Petition denied

Decided 08/24/23

Full Text

s

Related Content

Jury Misconduct

Garcia provided logistical assistance while another individual unloaded items from a concealed compartment on [...]

August 28, 2023

Forfeiture

In 2020, Skaggs was found guilty of producing and possessing child pornography.

August 28, 2023

Competency to Plea

While executing a search warrant at Kamkarian's residence, FBI agents seized computers that contained 12 video[...]

August 28, 2023

Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act-Class Action

Cothron is a manager at a White Castle restaurant in Illinois, where she's required to use her fingerprint for[...]

August 28, 2023

Sentencing-Rehabilitation

Long was arrested for domestic battery, during which the police discovered he was carrying a stolen firearm in[...]

August 28, 2023

Driver’s Privacy Protection Act-Class Action

Midvale implemented an "instant quote" feature on their websites, allowing individuals to receive quick auto i[...]

August 28, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests