Trump to be arrested Thursday

FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Former President Donald Trump sent an email Tuesday stating he expects to be arrested Thursday in Georgia.

“I’ll be flying to Atlanta on Thursday to be wrongfully ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, who lets violent murderers and TRUE criminals run wild in her city,” Trump wrote in the email.

“But make no mistake: even as I am about to be ARRESTED for the FOURTH TIME as an innocent man, my resolve to save America is UNBREAKABLE,” Trump added.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, two Wisconsinites, including Brian Schimming, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, have drawn attention for their alleged role in organizing fraudulent electors in Wisconsin during the 2020 Presidential Election.

As Wisconsin has once again been thrust into the national spotlight, Wisconsin-native and one of Trump’s attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, was one of five Trump lawyers and aides who received a criminal referral last December, following its 18-month investigation, and was also named in the recent Georgia case.

The latest grand jury indictment from Fulton County, Georgia, obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal says Trump was one of 19 others who participated in a “criminal enterprise.” The 19 individuals are now formally accused of unlawfully changing the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump faces one count of violating the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery.

Several of these charges are directly related to the alleged fake elector scheme carried out by the Trump campaign, where alternate electors in Georgia casted electoral votes for Trump instead of Joe Biden.

The indictment accuses the former president and others of influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit election fraud, false statements and writings, imprisoning a public officer, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and several other offenses.

“The president of the most powerful democracy in the world allegedly tried to steal an election,” The Maimi Hearld wrote Wednesday in an opinion piece.