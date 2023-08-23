Giuliani surrenders at Jail in Georgia election case

Rudolph Giuliani turned himself in on Wednesday in the racketeering case against former President Donald J. Trump and his allies, surrendering at the Atlanta jail where the defendants are being booked, reports The New York Times.

Giuliani’s bond was set at $150,000, the Times reported.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, two Wisconsinites including Brian Schimming, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, have been called out for their alleged role in organizing fraudulent electors in Wisconsin during the 2020 Presidential Election.

As Wisconsin has once again been thrust into the national spotlight, Wisconsin-native and one of Trump’s attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, was one of five Trump lawyers and aides who received a criminal referral last December, following its 18-month investigation, and was also named in the recent Georgia case.

The latest grand jury indictment out of Fulton County, Georgia, obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal says Trump was one of 19 others who participated in a “criminal enterprise.” The 19 individuals are now formally accused of unlawfully changing the outcome of the 2020 election.

One of the charges the former president is facing reads right out of a movie script for the Dixie Mafia.

Trump faces one count of violating the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery.

Several of these charges are directly related to the alleged fake elector scheme carried out by the Trump campaign, where alternate electors in Georgia casted electoral votes for Trump instead of Joe Biden.

The indictment accuses the former president and others of influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit election fraud, false statements and writings, imprisoning a public officer, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and several other offenses.