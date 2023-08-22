Republican debate Milwaukee road closures, increased security

As Republicans from around the nation gather in Milwaukee this week with the journalists from around the world, the Milwaukee Police Department anticipates a higher volume of traffic to the downtown area as the City of Milwaukee is set to host the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 8 p.m.

The debate will be held at the Fiserv Forum which has a capacity of under 18,000 people. . There will be road closures and no parking – tow away zone that will be in effect staring at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the following streets:

• N. 6th Street from W. McKinley Avenue to W. State Street.

• W. Juneau Street from N. 6th Street to N. MLK Drive.

• N. 5th Street from W. McKinley Avenue to W. Juneau Street.

• N. Vel R. Phillips from W. McKinley Avenue to W. Juneau Street.

• N. Vel R. Phillips to N. MLK Drive (W. Highland Avenue) These restrictions will be for both sides of the roadway. Individuals attending the event will be required to go through a screening point to park at the following locations:

• Parking structure on N. 5th Street / W. McKinley Street.

• Parking for business on N. Vel Phillips / W. State Street and N. MLK Drive / W. Highland Avenue.

Milwaukee Police tell the Wisconsin Law Journal that the road closures are subject to change depending on any unanticipated factors that may arise.

Police officials said anyone attending the debate or commuting to area should add additional travel time to their commute in case of any delays or use an alternative route to avoid traffic congestion.

“The Milwaukee Police Department respects the rights of all individuals who wish to peacefully express their First Amendment rights. The Milwaukee Police Department continues to work with our community and system partners to build a safer city together,” officials added.