Election 2024 Republican Primary Debate-eve in Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Tuesday on the eve of the 2024 Republican Debate. Staff Photo Steve Schuster

Wisconsin is once again in the national political spotlight as the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee prepares for the Republican Presidential Primary Debate Wednesday evening.

Although former President Donald Trump will not be in attendance, eight others candidates will debate in the Badger State’s largest city.

The following Republican presidential candidates are expected to be present at Wednesday’s debate:

Sen. Tim Scott, S.C.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Former Vice President Mike Pence

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Governor Asa Hutchinson

The two-hour debate will start at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday and will be moderated by Fox News Channel hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

The debate will be broadcast exclusively on Fox News Channel. Fox Business Network will also simulcast the debate. Viewers will be able to livestream the debate at FoxNews.com. Fox Nation will offer a livestream of the debate for platform subscribers, according to the network.

The Washington Post reported, in order to qualify to step onto the debate stage, the RNC required candidates to meet fundraising and polling criteria, and to pledge to support the eventual nominee of the party. The committee required candidates to accumulate at least 40,000 donors and hit 1 percent in a certain number of qualifying national and state polls.

The RNC had previously considered other cities to host the first 2024 debate, including, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Salt Lake City, but ultimately the battleground state of Wisconsin was chosen.

NPR reported, Wisconsin remains one of the most hotly contested states in the country, and the decision by Republicans to bookend their primary process there is a clear sign that the closely divided state will, again, be a major focus in 2024.

Milwaukee will also be the site of the Republican National Convention in 2024.