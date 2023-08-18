Milwaukee man faces 65 years in prison for 127 pound cocaine conspiracy worth $9.6 million

Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced Thursday that a jury returned a guilty verdict for Lateef Strong after a four-day trial.

Strong now faces 65 years of confinement after being convicted for conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, a class C felony.

Bond was revoked and Strong has been remanded into custody.

According to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Strong was the ringleader, and is the last of more than 15 defendants charged in a conspiracy spanning from Fond du Lac County to Milwaukee and Chicago.

“I’m incredibly proud of the prosecution team led by ADA Amber Hahn to deliver this result. Their hard work dismantled a cocaine distribution ring responsible for delivering approximately 96,539 doses of cocaine totaling 127 pounds of cocaine, worth $9.6 million dollars, which locked up another significant drug dealer. We are grateful for our agency partners involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that helped secure this conviction and dismantle this conspiracy,” Toney said.

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution team was led by ADA Amber Hahn with assistance from ADA Curtis Borsheim and was spearheaded by former DDA Dennis Krueger before he passed away unexpectedly.