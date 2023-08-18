Fond Du Lac man voted in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 election found guilty of election fraud, obstruction

A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran from Fond Du Lac who voted both in Michigan and Wisconsin in the 2020 Presidential Election was found guilty of election fraud Thursday, announced Fond Du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

Edward Malnar pleaded guilty to felony Election Fraud and obstructing an officer. Judge Laura Lavey sentenced the defendant to 15 days of jail and a $3,500 fine.

Judge Laura Lavey credited the defendant’s military service in Vietnam but stated, “We are protecting the process that serves as the foundation of our entire system of government. Without that we wouldn’t have our freedoms and abilities and with that comes certain responsibilities.”

Toney noted, “Fond du Lac County has now convicted five defendants of election fraud from the November 2020 election and the limited number of referrals and convictions speaks the integrity of the process. We will continue to defend the foundation of our republic by ensuring every legal vote is counted equally. These convictions reflect the integrity of that process but do not represent a stolen election.”

According to criminal complaint obtained by The Wisconsin Law Journal, on April 7, 2022 the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office alleging that Edward A. Malnar may have voted in two different states in the November 3, 2020 election. WEC advised that they reviewed the Election Registration Information Center (ERIC) and received possible matches for the double vote. The subsequent investigation reflected that Malnar admitted to voting in person in Wisconsin for the November 2020 election and Michigan election records indicate that Malnar voted by absentee ballot in Michigan for the same November 2020 election, voting in two states contrary to Wisconsin Statute 12.13(1)(e), which prohibits voting in more one state.

During an interview with the Wisconsin Law Journal Friday, Houghton County Michigan officials said they were not aware of the fact that Malnar casted his vote on ballots in two states, for the same election. However, according to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin obtained voting records from Michigan.

Summary of Fond du Lac County Election Fraud Cases

Donald Holz: 21CF670: Convicted of felony election fraud by a disqualified person

Lawrence Klug: 22CF104: Convicted of misdemeanor election fraud

Jamie M. Wells: 22CF106: Convicted of misdemeanor election fraud

Sam Wells: 22CF107: Convicted of misdemeanor election fraud

Jeffrey TeStroete: 22CF105: Misdemeanor deferred prosecution agreement entered into

Markeis D. Carter: 22CF110: Misdemeanor deferred prosecution agreement entered into

Anthony Van Egtern: 21CF923: Case remains open

Edward Malnar: 22CF818: Convicted of felony election fraud and obstructing