Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fond Du Lac man voted in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 election found guilty of election fraud, obstruction

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 18, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Fond Du Lac man voted in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 election found guilty of election fraud, obstruction

Wisconsin election fraud

Rolls of "I Voted Early" stickers await voters in the final hours of early voting in the primary election. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Fond Du Lac man voted in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 election found guilty of election fraud, obstruction

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 18, 2023

A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran from Fond Du Lac who voted both in Michigan and Wisconsin in the 2020 Presidential Election was found guilty of election fraud Thursday, announced Fond Du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

Edward Malnar pleaded guilty to felony Election Fraud and obstructing an officer. Judge Laura Lavey sentenced the defendant to 15 days of jail and a $3,500 fine.

Judge Laura Lavey credited the defendant’s military service in Vietnam but stated, “We are protecting the process that serves as the foundation of our entire system of government. Without that we wouldn’t have our freedoms and abilities and with that comes certain responsibilities.”

Toney noted, “Fond du Lac County has now convicted five defendants of election fraud from the November 2020 election and the limited number of referrals and convictions speaks the integrity of the process. We will continue to defend the foundation of our republic by ensuring every legal vote is counted equally. These convictions reflect the integrity of that process but do not represent a stolen election.”

According to criminal complaint obtained by The Wisconsin Law Journal, on April 7, 2022 the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office alleging that Edward A. Malnar may have voted in two different states in the November 3, 2020 election. WEC advised that they reviewed the Election Registration Information Center (ERIC) and received possible matches for the double vote. The subsequent investigation reflected that Malnar admitted to voting in person in Wisconsin for the November 2020 election and Michigan election records indicate that Malnar voted by absentee ballot in Michigan for the same November 2020 election, voting in two states contrary to Wisconsin Statute 12.13(1)(e), which prohibits voting in more one state.

During an interview with the Wisconsin Law Journal Friday, Houghton County Michigan officials said they were not aware of the fact that Malnar casted his vote on ballots in two states, for the same election. However, according to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin obtained voting records from Michigan.

Summary of Fond du Lac County Election Fraud Cases

Donald Holz:                        21CF670:              Convicted of felony election fraud by a disqualified person

Lawrence Klug:                   22CF104:              Convicted of misdemeanor election fraud

Jamie M. Wells:                   22CF106:              Convicted of misdemeanor election fraud

Sam Wells:                           22CF107:              Convicted of misdemeanor election fraud

Jeffrey TeStroete:                22CF105:              Misdemeanor deferred prosecution agreement entered into

Markeis D. Carter:              22CF110:              Misdemeanor deferred prosecution agreement entered into

Anthony Van Egtern:          21CF923:              Case remains open

Edward Malnar:                   22CF818:              Convicted of felony election fraud and obstructing

g

Related Content

telemarketing fraud

2 men arrested, accused of telemarketing fraud that cheated people of millions of dollars

Piaro was charged with wire and mail fraud, charges which carry a potential penalty of up to 60 years in priso[...]

August 18, 2023
Wisconsin State Patrol drunk driving

Wisconsin State Patrol leads effort to curb impaired driving

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started today.

August 18, 2023
Milwaukee cocaine

Milwaukee man faces 65 years in prison for 127 pound cocaine conspiracy worth $9.6 million

Strong now faces 65 years of confinement after being convicted for conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of coca[...]

August 18, 2023

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Menominee County Register of Deeds

Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and [...]

August 17, 2023
Office of School Safety

Wisconsin Attorney General Kaul releases 2022 annual crime lab report

Attorney General: Wisconsin State Crime Labs surpass national averages in majority of areas.

August 17, 2023

Rep. Bryan Steil’s constituents are met with a locked door on Inflation Reduction Act anniversary

Constituents visiting Congressman Bryan Steil’s Racine office to mark the first anniversary of the Inflation[...]

August 17, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests