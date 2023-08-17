Appeals Court upholds legality of abortion pill, with restrictions

A federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday the abortion pill Mifepristone remains legal, however, set restrictions on patient access, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.
The Appeals Court ruling sets the stage for a final decision before the United States Supreme Court on the future legality of one of the most frequently utilized methods of terminating pregnancies.
The decision prohibits the pill from being sent through the mail or prescribed via telemedicine. In April, the U.S. Supreme Court said mifepristone would remain legal for sale under the current rules until the appeals process concludes.
Anti-abortion groups filed the lawsuit last year, several months after the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.
If the Supreme Court denies review, the appeals court’s ruling would remain, limiting but not entirely eliminating access to the pill.