Appeals Court upholds legality of abortion pill, with restrictions

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on, Oct. 12, 2022. New restrictions on access to the drug used in the most common form of abortion would be imposed under a federal appeals court ruling issued Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, but the Supreme Court will have the final say. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday the abortion pill Mifepristone remains legal, however, set restrictions on patient access, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

The Appeals Court ruling sets the stage for a final decision before the United States Supreme Court on the future legality of one of the most frequently utilized methods of terminating pregnancies.

The decision prohibits the pill from being sent through the mail or prescribed via telemedicine. In April, the U.S. Supreme Court said mifepristone would remain legal for sale under the current rules until the appeals process concludes.

Anti-abortion groups filed the lawsuit last year, several months after the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

If the Supreme Court denies review, the appeals court’s ruling would remain, limiting but not entirely eliminating access to the pill.