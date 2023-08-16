Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fond du Lac attempted homicide defendant convicted

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 16, 2023

Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney

Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced Tuesday Vickendrika M. Jones was convicted of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide after entering a no contest plea Tuesday morning. A pre-sentence investigation report was ordered, the $1 million dollars cash bond was revoked, and sentencing has been set for October 30 at 1:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the conviction stems from a stabbing that occurred outside the Press Box in the City of Fond du Lac at or around 2:00 a.m. on August 6, 2022. The victim received multiple stab wounds and a friend transported the victim to St. Agnes Hospital where he received lifesaving surgery. The surgeon indicated that the Victim would likely have died if not for the surgical procedure.

“The Fond du Lac Police Department completed an exceptional investigation that led to this conviction and we’re grateful for the medical professionals at St. Agnes Hospital that saved the victim’s life. We will continue hold those accountable that commits acts of violence by aggressively prosecuting those responsible to secure justice for victims and the community,” Toney said.

The Defendant faces up to 65 years of confinement with up to 40 years of initial prison confinement and up to 25 years of extended supervision, according to officials.

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney.

