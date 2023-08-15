Opportunity Wisconsin statement on President Biden’s visit to Milwaukee

President Joe Biden and Mark Obradovich, Managing Director, Ingeteam, Inc., left, and others arrive at Ingeteteam Inc., in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Opportunity Wisconsin Program Director Meghan Roh released the following statement ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Milwaukee later today:

“Policies that put working families first make our state stronger and give Wisconsinites the best opportunity to succeed. That’s why we’re excited to welcome President Biden back to Wisconsin and highlight his administration’s success. President Biden has invested in our communities, seniors, and workers to make sure our economic recovery brings everyone along, and it’s working. Today, thousands more Wisconsin seniors are able to afford the prescription drugs they need, while many of our cities and towns are benefiting from real investments to improve infrastructure and create more good-paying jobs. Instead of trying to roll back these successful programs, Republicans in Congress should work with President Biden to support working families here in Wisconsin.”

Recent data shows that 298,750 Wisconsinites will save an average of $474 thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act’s annual cap on out-of-pocket health care costs, and more than 181,000 Wisconsinites are already saving an average of $531 on monthly health insurance premiums thanks to the law.

The president’s economic plan has also resulted in more than $2.9 billion in federal funding for infrastructure projects in the state, including funding to improve roads, bridges, access to clean drinking water, and more affordable high-speed internet access.

Republicans in Wisconsin’s Congressional Delegation opposed the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, despite the critical investments both are making in the state.

In June, thanks to Wisconsin’s continued economic recovery, the state set a record for the highest number of people employed in history and unemployment remains at historically low levels.