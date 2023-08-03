7th Circuit sends decade-long whistleblower case to trial

A three-judge panel in the 7th Circuit has ruled unanimously to send to trial a False Claims Act case alleging Wisconsin Bell submitted and led other to submit false federal subsidy claims under a government program intended to ensure affordable telecom services for schools and libraries.

The case, Todd Heath v. Wisconsin Bell Inc., was originally filed in 2008 and focuses on the Schools and Libraries Universal Service Support program, or E-rate program.

Whistleblower attorney David Chizewer, of Chicago-based Goldberg Kohn, is counsel for Heath.