7th Circuit sends decade-long whistleblower case to trial

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 3, 2023

Home>Legal News>

7th Circuit sends decade-long whistleblower case to trial

The Chicago-based 7th Circuit. (File photo by Kevin Harnack)

7th Circuit sends decade-long whistleblower case to trial

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 3, 2023

A three-judge panel in the 7th Circuit has ruled unanimously to send to trial a False Claims Act case alleging Wisconsin Bell submitted and led other to submit false federal subsidy claims under a government program intended to ensure affordable telecom services for schools and libraries.

The case, Todd Heath v. Wisconsin Bell Inc., was originally filed in 2008 and focuses on the Schools and Libraries Universal Service Support program, or E-rate program.

Whistleblower attorney David Chizewer, of Chicago-based Goldberg Kohn, is counsel for Heath.

-

Related Content

Jury: Death penalty recommended for Pennsylvania Synagogue shooter

11 people were killed, two additional people were critically wounded, 5 police officers were also injured.

August 3, 2023

Police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him at Wisconsin gas station

Officers fatally shot a man in eastern Wisconsin after he apparently displayed a weapon while they tried to ar[...]

August 3, 2023
Randy Koschnick

Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power&...

The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court accused her liberal colleagues of a "raw exercis[...]

August 2, 2023

Court affirms sex abuse conviction of ex-friar who worked at a Catholic school in Wisconsin

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has affirmed the 2022 conviction of a former Franciscan friar in the 1990s se[...]

August 2, 2023
Ann Peacock

Evers appoints Ann Peacock to Dane County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Ann Peacock to the Dane County Circuit Court-Branch 12.

August 2, 2023

Wisconsin lawsuit asks new liberal-controlled Supreme Court to toss Republican-drawn maps

A lawsuit filed Wednesday asks Wisconsin's newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court to throw out Republica[...]

August 2, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests