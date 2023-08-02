Evers appoints Ann Peacock to Dane County Circuit Court

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 2, 2023

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Ann Peacock to the Dane County Circuit Court-Branch 12.

The appointment fills the vacancy created by Judge Chris Taylor’s election to the Court of Appeals-District IV. Peacock will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

Peacock began her legal career in 2003 at Foley & Lardner as an associate, focusing on commercial litigation and employment law. After five years, she joined the Wisconsin Department of Justice as an assistant attorney general. In 2018, she was promoted to be a deputy director of the Civil Litigation Unit, and in 2019, she became the unit director, managing a 45-person team with a high-volume caseload.

While at the DOJ, she focused on civil rights, torts and employment law.

Peacock lives in Fitchburg with her family and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and UW Law School. She has served as president, vice president and secretary of the Western District of Wisconsin Bar Association, on the Western District of Wisconsin’s Merit Selection Panel, and is active with the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin–Badgerland.

