Gov. Evers extends application deadline for Barron County Circuit Court

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks on May 20, 2019, in Madison during a news conference as Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs listens. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced on May 31, 2023 that he is seeking applicants for the Barron County Circuit Court – Branch 2. The governor announced Tuesday he is extending the application deadline. Application materials must now be received no later than 5 p.m. on Fri., August 11, 2023.

The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge J. M. Bitney’s retirement, effective Sept. 15, 2023. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected]

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.