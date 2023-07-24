FEDS: Wisconsin man sentenced for making racially-charged threats against Black residents

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//July 24, 2023

Home>Legal News>

FEDS: Wisconsin man sentenced for making racially-charged threats against Black residents

William McDonald Wisconsin

William McDonald

FEDS: Wisconsin man sentenced for making racially-charged threats against Black residents

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//July 24, 2023

A Wisconsin man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for intimidating and interfering with Black residents because of their race and because they were exercising their right to fair housing, Justice Department officials said Monday.

According to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal, William McDonald, 45, of West Allis, vandalized a Black woman’s vehicle parked outside her apartment by slashing her tires and smashing her windshield in March 2021. McDonald then left on her car a note filled with racial slurs, threatening to slash her throat, and demanding she move out of West Allis.

William McDonald Wisconsin

A week later, McDonald slashed two of her car tires and left another note filled with racial slurs and giving her an ultimatum – move out of the neighborhood or suffer violence. In April 2022, a Black woman and her two minor children moved into McDonald’s apartment complex. Shortly after they moved in, McDonald vandalized her front door with racial graffiti and left her a note, calling her family a racial slur and demanding she get out of the building, officials added.

William McDonald Wisconsin

“Every person in the United States has the right to live in their homes and neighborhoods free from the threat of violence based on race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“The Justice Department will vigorously enforce federal laws that protect all residents against race-based threats like those made by this defendant. This sentence should send a strong message to others who would carry out racially motivated threats and acts of violence that they will be brought to justice.”

“The protection of citizens’ civil rights, including the right to live free from race-based discrimination and intimidation, is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“We will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local partners to bring federal resources to bear on those who violate the rights of any of our fellow citizens to live where they choose,” Haanstad added.

FBI officials praised the work of local and federal law enforcement.

William McDonald Wisconsin

“The 30-month sentence of William McDonald is a direct outcome of the unrelenting efforts and dedication of federal and local law enforcement officers and prosecutors to protect the rights of every Wisconsin citizen to live in a safe and protected environment free from race-based violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Hensle of the FBI Milwaukee Field Office.

“Additionally, the Milwaukee Field Office of the FBI along with all its law enforcement partners are unwavering in their joint commitment to combat any and all crimes and discrimination based on race and ethnicity with the goal to make Wisconsin a safer and more inclusive community for everyone,” SAC Hensle added.

McDonald was found guilty of (Count 1) – violating 42, U.S.C. §3631(a)Willfully injuring, intimidating or interfering with housing rights because of race or color by force or threat of force and use, attempted use and threatened use of a dangerous weapon and (Count 2) Willfully injuring, intimidating or interfering with housing rights because of race or color by
force or threat of force.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke, U.S. Attorney Haanstad and Special Agent in Charge Hensle made the announcement Monday.

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office and the West Allis Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Ladwig and Philip Kovoor for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and Trial Attorney Matthew Tannenbaum of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.

For more information and resources about the department’s work to combat hate crimes, visit www.justice.gov/hatecrimes.

C

Related Content

Taylor Schabusiness

Wisconsin woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge’...

The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay man last year is set to begin Monday af[...]

July 23, 2023

Gov. Evers grants 96 pardons, bringing total pardons granted to 1,029

This round of pardons breaks the Wisconsin record for most pardons granted by a governor in state history.

July 21, 2023

Wisconsin sued over absentee voting rules

A lawsuit filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court against the Wisconsin Elections Commission targets votin[...]

July 21, 2023

Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida

If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump.

July 21, 2023
Milwaukee Shootings

George Floyd’s death impact on health care and law as shootings and crime skyrocket past post-...

Since George Floyd's death and the pandemic's inception, Milwaukee shootings have nearly doubled, putting a fu[...]

July 21, 2023

Death of Wisconsin inmate serving life sentence for husband’s killing being investigated as ho...

Fond du Lac Police were investigating the circumstances of her death and no additional details were immediatel[...]

July 21, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People