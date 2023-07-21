Lindner & Marsack welcomes Anders McLeod and Sam Andringa to Worker’s Compensation Defense Team

Lindner & Marsack, S.C., announced Thursday that Anders McLeod and Sam Andringa have joined the firm. Both attorneys will practice out of Lindner & Marsack’s Milwaukee headquarters in the area of worker’s compensation defense.

A recent graduate of Marquette University Law School, McLeod’s practice is dedicated to defending worker’s compensation claims for insurance industry clients and self-insured employers. While at Marquette, McLeod participated in both the Moot Court Association and the Association for Women Lawyers. She also received an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Denison University. McLeod is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Andringa focuses his practice on representing and advising insurers in the investigation and defense of worker’s compensation cases. He has experience in hearings before arbitrators and commissioners at the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission as well as in appeals to the higher courts of the State of Illinois. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Trinity Christian College, Andringa earned his law degree from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago in 2019. While in law school, Mr. Andringa clerked for an Illinois worker’s compensation firm representing and defending Illinois employers. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Lawyers Association.

“As we celebrate our 115th year as a trusted advisor to employers in Wisconsin and beyond, we’re incredibly proud of the reputation and acclaim earned by our worker’s compensation defense division,” said Firm President Oyvind Wistrom.

“We’re thrilled to have the skills, talent and dedication that Anders and Sam bring to the table as colleagues and collaborators on our team and, most importantly, in service to our clients,” Winstrom added.