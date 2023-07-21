Gov. Evers grants 96 pardons, bringing total pardons granted to 1,029

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 96 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 1,029. This round of pardons breaks the Wisconsin record for most pardons granted by a governor in state history, surpassing former Gov. Julius Heil’s record of pardoning 943 individuals between 1939 and 1943.

“Since re-establishing the pardon process during my first term in office, it’s been a privilege to hear about the lives, hard work, and contributions of so many to overcome their past mistakes, seek redemption and forgiveness, and give back to their communities,” said Gov. Evers.

“Hearing about these individuals’ stories and their efforts to make amends has been extraordinary. I’m grateful for the work of the Pardon Advisory Board and my administration to give these 1,029 individuals a second chance, and I look forward to continuing this critical work in the years ahead,” Evers added.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records, Evers noted.

Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon. Executive Order #130 established an expedited review process for applications that meet stricter criteria, including a greater length of time elapsed since sentence completion and nonviolent nature of the offenses.

Gov. Evers granted pardons to the following people:

• Marian Adams was involved in the sale of a controlled substance nearly two decades ago.

Dedicated to furthering her education, Adams obtained a bachelor’s degree in business

management and entrepreneurship, which she used to start her own restaurant and

catering company.

• Kim Alexander was found in possession of a sawed-off rifle over two decades ago. Since

then, Alexander has owned and operated a bicycle shop with his spouse, and he

volunteers in his community.

• Christopher Anderson was in his 20s when police found him in possession of a controlled

substance on several occasions in the 1990s and early 2000s. Anderson now resides out

of state and owns and operates a trucking business.

• Shannon Armstrong was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of a controlled

substance over two decades ago. Armstrong now works as a melting technician for a

precision casting manufacturer. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his

pardon.

• Brian Aspenleiter was a teenager when police found him in possession of cannabis. Now

nearly three decades later, Aspenleiter resides out of state and works as a sanitation

specialist for a municipality.

• Steven Austreng was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer over two decades ago. Now a father, Austreng has maintained steady employment

in welding, and the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Armondo Blair was found in possession of cannabis, and years later, officers discovered

a handgun in his residence. Now, almost two decades later, Blair has maintained steady

employment in the metal and fabrication field.

• Shirley Boyd sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant over a decade ago. A

devoted mother, Boyd lives with her family and has obtained an associate and bachelor’s

degree.

• Stephen Brooks was a teenager when police found him in possession of cannabis. Nearly

three decades later, Brooks has taken courses to further his education in the information

technology and security field. The Court supports his pardon.

• LaShana Buckner was a teenager and experiencing homelessness when she stole and used

someone else’s credit card. Nearly three decades later, Buckner now works in human

services. The Court supports her pardon.

• Patrick Burks was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer over three decades ago. Now, Burks volunteers in his community as a youth sports

coach and works in local government. Both the Court and district attorney’s office

support his pardon.

• Casey Cammack resisted arrest over a decade ago, and officers discovered he was in

possession of cannabis and illegally obtained prescription medications. Since then,

Cammack has maintained steady employment in construction and assists on his family’s

farm.

• Mary Canady was in her early 20s when officers found her in possession of a controlled

substance nearly two decades ago. Active in her local healthcare community, Canady

obtained her associate and bachelor’s degrees in human services and holds a license in

practical nursing (LPN). The Court supports her pardon.

• Heather Cardona was a teenager when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer nearly three decades ago. Now a grandmother, Cardona works as a kitchen

manager and volunteers for local community events.

• Kevin Carlson was a teenager when officers found him in possession of cannabis more

than two decades ago. Now a father of two, Carlson has obtained an associate degree in

applied science and maintained steady employment as a laboratory technician.

• Fernando Chang was a teenager when he sold cannabis to a confidential informant.

Twenty years later, Chang has maintained steady employment and earned an associate

degree in hospitality management.

• Albert Charles was in his 20s when he arranged the sale of a controlled substance to a

confidential informant. Over two decades later, Charles lives out of state, and he has

obtained an architectural glass and metal technician certification. Both the Court and

district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Michael Colborn sold cannabis to a confidential informant nearly two decades ago. Now

living out of state, Colborn has completed an apprenticeship in fire sprinkler fitting and

obtained his UA Star Master Sprinkler license.

• Tyron Cross was a teenager when he aided in a burglary, and he was in his 20s when

officers found him in possession of cannabis nearly three decades ago. Now, Cross

resides with his family, and he has obtained a certified nursing assistant (CNA) license.

The Court supports his pardon.

• Mark Dahl was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential

informant. Nearly three decades later, Dahl lives with his family and has successfully

maintained employment in the fire protection field.

• Janelle Dickerson was in her 20s when she was found in possession of cannabis more

than two decades ago. Now, Dickerson resides with family and helps care for her

grandchildren. The Court supports her pardon.

• Nicholas Driessen was a teenager when he sold cannabis to a confidential informant.

More than a decade later, Driessen is a father of two and has maintained employment and

volunteered for stateside mission trips.

• David Felder was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer over four

decades ago. Now a father and grandfather, Felder recently retired from a career as a

machinist.

• David Geiger stole jewelry from a friend’s house nearly two decades ago. He now works

in surgical and medical equipment repair.

• Christopher Gleason sold a controlled substance over 20 years ago. Now, Gleason resides

with his family and owns and operates a construction company.

• Clarissa Green was a teenager when she engaged in a physical altercation with several

other people. More than a decade later, Green has now obtained an associate degree in

criminal justice. She owns and operates an ice cream shop and volunteers for a number of

at-risk youth groups, women’s support groups, and anti-violence programs. The district

attorney’s office supports her pardon.

• David Green stole a credit card and purchased furniture over three decades ago. Green is

now a buildings and grounds manager for a church, through which he also volunteers in

the community.

• LaDela Greer was in his 20s when police found cannabis in his residence over two

decades ago. Dedicated to furthering his education, Greer has since obtained an associate

degree and bachelor’s degree, and he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in special

education. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Mark Harle was a teenager when the police found him with cannabis over two decades

ago. Since then, Harle has worked in welding and robotics programming. The Court

supports his pardon.

• Dawn Harper was a teenager when officers found a controlled substance in her residence.

Over two decades later, Harper lives with her children, and she has obtained several

professional certifications and operates a cleaning service. The Court supports her

pardon.

• Tammy Harris was a teenager when she stole from a bank while employed there nearly

four decades ago. Since then, Harris has earned an associate and a bachelor’s degree and

has been awarded for her substantial volunteer work for her community.

• Samantha Hayward was in her 20s when she sold cannabis to an undercover officer on

several occasions nearly 20 years ago. Since then, Hayward has earned an associate

degree in global business and has maintained steady employment.

• Diana Higgenbottom was in her 20s when she stole checks from her employers over two

decades ago. Since then, Higgenbottom has earned an associate degree in

communications, maintained steady employment for 14 years, and actively volunteers in

her community.

• Fatimah Hooper was in her 20s when she cashed several forged checks over two decades

ago. Now, Hooper lives with her family and owns an in-home care business. The Court

supports her pardon.

• Jeffrey Horn was in his 20s when police intercepted a package sent to him that contained

cannabis. Since then, Horn has maintained steady employment as a press operator for a

printing services company. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Joel Irizarry participated in the burglary of several residences over two decades ago.

Now, Irizarry lives with his family and volunteers with a local recreation center. The

Court supports his pardon.

• Sabrina Jackson was in her 20s when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer. Over two decades later, Jackson is a mother and grandmother, and she has earned

her associate degree and is employed as a CNA.

• Michael Jake twice sold cannabis to a confidential informant over three decades ago.

Now, Jake has maintained employment as a heavy equipment operator and is a member

of his local union.

• Jarrett Jennerjahn sold cannabis to a confidential informant on several occasions more

than two decades ago. Today, Jennerjahn lives with his family and has worked for the

same company.

• Rodney Johnson was in his 20s when he stole a friend’s car. Two decades later, Johnson

is an activities director for a senior living facility and has also mentored youth.

• Kevin Karcher was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer. Over two decades later, Karcher works in sales.

• Benjamin Kottke was a teenager when he burglarized a business more than two decades

ago. Now, Kottke lives with his family and owns and operates a construction company.

The Court supports his pardon.

• Odysseas Ladopoulos was a teenager when he participated in the sale of a controlled

substance. Over two decades later, Ladopoulos now owns a restaurant and volunteers

with his community.

• Ronald Lawrence Jr. was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer over

two decades ago. Now a stepfather and foster parent, Lawrence has obtained technical

diplomas in networking administration and web programming.

• Michael Leonard was found growing cannabis in his residence by police over a decade

ago. Leonard now works as a manager in a pizza restaurant, where he has been employed

since 1986. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Jeanne Levy was a teenager when officers found cannabis in her residence over 30 years

ago. Now a mother of four, Levy has obtained her CNA license and has maintained

employment in healthcare and caregiving. Both the Court and the district attorney’s

office support her pardon.

• Chiquita Lewis was in her 20s when officers found controlled substances at her residence

over two decades ago. Lewis has since obtained her bachelor’s degree and has maintained

successful employment in the healthcare field.

• Russell Mackenzie was a teenager when he broke into a garage nearly two decades ago.

Mackenzie has since obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and is a

certified qualified electrical worker.

• Over a decade ago, officers discovered Jeffery Marg growing cannabis. Marg now works

in real estate and has volunteered his time to sponsoring and fundraising for local causes.

• Dommont Martin was a teenager when he sold an undercover officer a controlled

substance, and about six years later, officers found him in possession of controlled

substances. Over two decades later, Martin is now a father, and he works in childcare.

• Mario Martin was a teenager when he participated in the sale of a controlled substance

over two decades ago. Martin has since obtained his GED.

• More than two decades ago, officers found cannabis in Barry Mataya’s residence. Now,

Mataya resides with his family and has maintained steady employment as a machinist

with the same company for over 40 years.

• Crystal Mellor was a teenager when she used other individuals’ credit card numbers and

personal information. Two decades later, Mellor is now a school bus driver and owns her

own small business.

• Craig Michels sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over three decades

ago. Michael is now a successful electrician and is vice president of an electrical

contracting company. He received robust support for his pardon from family and

community members.

• Jessica Moehlman was a teenager when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer on more than one occasion. Now, over a decade later, Moehlman works in human

services and has obtained a bachelor’s degree in human resources management.

• Haseenah Muhammad was in her 20s when she purchased a firearm for her friend, who

had been convicted of a felony. Nearly two decades later, Muhammad has maintained

employment in customer service and spends her time volunteering with a domestic

violence prevention and intervention services provider. Both the Court and the district

attorney’s office support her pardon.

• Sterling Odom was a teenager when he cashed a fraudulent check over two decades ago.

Odom now works as a professional photographer, and both the Court and the district

attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Wendell Owen was found growing cannabis by police more than two decades ago. Now a

grandfather, Owen has maintained steady employment and resides with family.

• Shilah Pagel was a teenager when she sold prescription drugs to a confidential informant

on two occasions over a decade ago. Now, Pagel works for an aromatherapy supply store

and actively volunteers in her community through local ministries.

• Anthony Piazza was in his 20s when officers found cannabis at his residence. Over a

decade later, Piazza has obtained two bachelor’s degrees and now resides with family and

manages a jewelry store. The district attorney’s office and members of local law

enforcement support his pardon.

• Matthew Porter was a teenager when he fled and eluded police while driving an ATV.

Nearly two decades later, Porter lives with his family and owns and operates a

construction company. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Steven Potter was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer on more

than one occasion over two decades ago. Potter has obtained a master’s degree in

journalism and mass communication and works as a reporter. Both the Court and district

attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Shawn Promer was a teenager when he purchased cannabis from a confidential

informant. Nearly three decades later, Promer resides with family, and he owns and

operates a drywall and plastering business.

• Angelo Quiles was found in possession of a controlled substance over two decades ago.

Quiles has maintained steady employment, and both the Court and district attorney’s

office support his pardon.

• Michael Roeder was a teenager when he stole a vehicle from a dealership nearly three

decades ago. Roeder lives with his family and has since obtained an associate degree in

radiography.

• Todd Rogers fled and eluded officers in a vehicle over two decades ago. Rogers has since

maintained steady employment and obtained several technical diplomas.

• Eric Rueger was a teenager when he burglarized a chocolate shop and fraudulently used

someone else’s bank card. Nearly two decades later, Rueger lives with his family, has

obtained his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), and works as a delivery driver for a

lumber company. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Brian Santos was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer two decades

ago. Santos now resides out of state, owns and operates a small business, and is active in

his local community.

• Wayne Shalander stored stolen vehicles in an attempted insurance fraud scheme over

three decades ago. Shalander is now retired from a career in window manufacturing and

resides with family. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Stanley Slaney was found growing cannabis in his residence a decade ago. Slaney now

owns and operates several businesses in the logging and trucking industries and works to

give back to his community.

• Stacey Smiter was in his early 20s when police found him in possession of cannabis on

several occasions. Over a decade later, Smiter has since earned his associate degree. The

Court supports his pardon.

• Kenneth Spruell was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer, and several years later, police found him in possession of cannabis. Over two

decades later, Spruell volunteers in his community and resides with his family. The

district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Allen Stauber was in his 20s when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer. Over three

decades later, Stauber is a father and has built a successful career in construction and

project management. The Court supports his pardon.

• Reginald Stephens resisted arrest after officers found him in possession of cannabis and

another controlled substance. Over two decades later, Stephens now helps coach

basketball and mentor youth. He finished a Journeyman Carpenter apprenticeship and has

been a member of his local carpenters union for about two decades.

• Richard Stevens was a teenager when he stole a truck over five decades ago. Stevens is

now a grandfather and is retired from a career as a mechanic and driver.

• Robert Stevens stole prescription medication while employed as a pharmacist nearly two

decades ago. Stevens has since regained a limited pharmacist license, and the Court

supports his pardon.

• David Stokes was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of cannabis more

than a decade ago. Stokes is now working in the insurance field and lives with family.

The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Travis Stritzel was found with cannabis in his residence two decades ago. Stritzel has

since maintained steady employment with a custom sheet metal company, and both the

Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Patrick Swenson was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential

informant over twenty years ago. Swenson has since obtained his bachelor’s degree in

business administration and works as a finance manager for a car dealership.

• Justin Thomas was in his early 20s when he participated in the sale of a controlled

substance two decades ago. Thomas has since maintained steady employment as a

mechanic.

• William Thomas was in his early 20s when police found him in possession of cannabis

on several occasions. Now over a decade later, Thomas has obtained his associate degree.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office supports his pardon.

• Victor Tovar Jr. was found in possession of cannabis and a firearm nearly two decades

ago. Tovar has since completed cosmetology school and now owns a barber shop. The

Court supports his pardon.

• Eric Tremelling was a teenager when police found him in possession of a controlled

substance nearly three decades ago. Now residing out of state with family, Tremelling

has since obtained two associate degrees and a bachelor’s degree. He works in software

and volunteers in his community.

• Noah Villarreal was a teenager when he and others broke into a bowling alley and stole a

candy bar and a safe. Nearly two decades later, Villarreal now works as a foreman for a

construction company.

• Daniel Voss was a teenager when officers found him with cannabis, and a couple of

months later, Voss attempted to elude police in his vehicle. Voss now owns and operates

a tree service business and serves as a mentor to those who struggle with substance use

disorder.

• Daniel Wakefield was in his 30s when police found cannabis at his residence. Wakefield

is now retired after having worked in local government for over three decades. The

district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Simon Warren twice sold a controlled substance nearly three decades ago. Warren now

owns and operates a coffee shop, and the district attorney’s office and other prominent

community members support his pardon.

• Dale Watson was a teenager when he and others broke into a shed, stole a golf cart, and

later damaged it. Now, more than two decades later, Watson has maintained steady

employment for a graphics company. The victim supports his pardon.

• Angela Wilkerson-Sanchez was in her 20s when officers found a controlled substance in

her residence. Nearly two decades later, Wilkerson-Sanchez has earned a bachelor’s

degree in criminal justice and actively volunteers through her employer, a youth home

and crisis intervention center. The Court supports her pardon.

• Michael Wilkins was a teenager when he and others robbed a convenience store at

gunpoint and, years later, burglarized an apartment. Over two decades later, Wilkins is

now a grandfather and is an operations manager for a gutter installation company.

• Mikhail Williams was a teenager when she cashed a stolen check. Over two decades

later, Williams has maintained employment for a local newspaper and operates a small

breakfast business.

• Ronnie Williams was in his 20s when officers found a controlled substance in his

residence over two decades ago. Williams has since earned his CDL and has maintained

steady employment as a truck driver.

• Corey Wilson was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover

officer, and years later, officers again found him in possession of a controlled substance.

In the three decades since, Wilson has earned his master’s degree in criminal justice and

is now employed as a probation officer. Active in his community, he has volunteered as a

youth advocate and with a reentry services organization. The district attorney’s office and

notable community leaders support his pardon.

• Scott Wojcik was a teenager when he and a friend broke into a house and stole spare

change and power tools, and later, he and the same friend broke into a closed shoe

factory, again taking power tools and items from a vending machine. Wojcik is now a

grandfather and has maintained employment with a railroad company for over three

decades.

• Johnson Yang was a teenager when he broke into a residence and stole a vehicle with

others to elude police. Over two decades later, Johnson runs a farm out of state, where he

resides with family.

• Yee Yang was a teenager when he stole a vehicle with others and fired a gun into the air.

Over two decades later, Yang has obtained an associate degree in computer networking.

The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website.