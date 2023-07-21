Gov. Evers grants 96 pardons, bringing total pardons granted to 1,029

By Steve Schuster
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 96 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 1,029. This round of pardons breaks the Wisconsin record for most pardons granted by a governor in state history, surpassing former Gov. Julius Heil’s record of pardoning 943 individuals between 1939 and 1943.
“Since re-establishing the pardon process during my first term in office, it’s been a privilege to hear about the lives, hard work, and contributions of so many to overcome their past mistakes, seek redemption and forgiveness, and give back to their communities,” said Gov. Evers.
“Hearing about these individuals’ stories and their efforts to make amends has been extraordinary. I’m grateful for the work of the Pardon Advisory Board and my administration to give these 1,029 individuals a second chance, and I look forward to continuing this critical work in the years ahead,” Evers added.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records, Evers noted.
Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon. Executive Order #130 established an expedited review process for applications that meet stricter criteria, including a greater length of time elapsed since sentence completion and nonviolent nature of the offenses.
Gov. Evers granted pardons to the following people:
• Marian Adams was involved in the sale of a controlled substance nearly two decades ago.
Dedicated to furthering her education, Adams obtained a bachelor’s degree in business
management and entrepreneurship, which she used to start her own restaurant and
catering company.
• Kim Alexander was found in possession of a sawed-off rifle over two decades ago. Since
then, Alexander has owned and operated a bicycle shop with his spouse, and he
volunteers in his community.
• Christopher Anderson was in his 20s when police found him in possession of a controlled
substance on several occasions in the 1990s and early 2000s. Anderson now resides out
of state and owns and operates a trucking business.
• Shannon Armstrong was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of a controlled
substance over two decades ago. Armstrong now works as a melting technician for a
precision casting manufacturer. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his
pardon.
• Brian Aspenleiter was a teenager when police found him in possession of cannabis. Now
nearly three decades later, Aspenleiter resides out of state and works as a sanitation
specialist for a municipality.
• Steven Austreng was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer over two decades ago. Now a father, Austreng has maintained steady employment
in welding, and the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Armondo Blair was found in possession of cannabis, and years later, officers discovered
a handgun in his residence. Now, almost two decades later, Blair has maintained steady
employment in the metal and fabrication field.
• Shirley Boyd sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant over a decade ago. A
devoted mother, Boyd lives with her family and has obtained an associate and bachelor’s
degree.
• Stephen Brooks was a teenager when police found him in possession of cannabis. Nearly
three decades later, Brooks has taken courses to further his education in the information
technology and security field. The Court supports his pardon.
• LaShana Buckner was a teenager and experiencing homelessness when she stole and used
someone else’s credit card. Nearly three decades later, Buckner now works in human
services. The Court supports her pardon.
• Patrick Burks was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer over three decades ago. Now, Burks volunteers in his community as a youth sports
coach and works in local government. Both the Court and district attorney’s office
support his pardon.
• Casey Cammack resisted arrest over a decade ago, and officers discovered he was in
possession of cannabis and illegally obtained prescription medications. Since then,
Cammack has maintained steady employment in construction and assists on his family’s
farm.
• Mary Canady was in her early 20s when officers found her in possession of a controlled
substance nearly two decades ago. Active in her local healthcare community, Canady
obtained her associate and bachelor’s degrees in human services and holds a license in
practical nursing (LPN). The Court supports her pardon.
• Heather Cardona was a teenager when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer nearly three decades ago. Now a grandmother, Cardona works as a kitchen
manager and volunteers for local community events.
• Kevin Carlson was a teenager when officers found him in possession of cannabis more
than two decades ago. Now a father of two, Carlson has obtained an associate degree in
applied science and maintained steady employment as a laboratory technician.
• Fernando Chang was a teenager when he sold cannabis to a confidential informant.
Twenty years later, Chang has maintained steady employment and earned an associate
degree in hospitality management.
• Albert Charles was in his 20s when he arranged the sale of a controlled substance to a
confidential informant. Over two decades later, Charles lives out of state, and he has
obtained an architectural glass and metal technician certification. Both the Court and
district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Michael Colborn sold cannabis to a confidential informant nearly two decades ago. Now
living out of state, Colborn has completed an apprenticeship in fire sprinkler fitting and
obtained his UA Star Master Sprinkler license.
• Tyron Cross was a teenager when he aided in a burglary, and he was in his 20s when
officers found him in possession of cannabis nearly three decades ago. Now, Cross
resides with his family, and he has obtained a certified nursing assistant (CNA) license.
The Court supports his pardon.
• Mark Dahl was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential
informant. Nearly three decades later, Dahl lives with his family and has successfully
maintained employment in the fire protection field.
• Janelle Dickerson was in her 20s when she was found in possession of cannabis more
than two decades ago. Now, Dickerson resides with family and helps care for her
grandchildren. The Court supports her pardon.
• Nicholas Driessen was a teenager when he sold cannabis to a confidential informant.
More than a decade later, Driessen is a father of two and has maintained employment and
volunteered for stateside mission trips.
• David Felder was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer over four
decades ago. Now a father and grandfather, Felder recently retired from a career as a
machinist.
• David Geiger stole jewelry from a friend’s house nearly two decades ago. He now works
in surgical and medical equipment repair.
• Christopher Gleason sold a controlled substance over 20 years ago. Now, Gleason resides
with his family and owns and operates a construction company.
• Clarissa Green was a teenager when she engaged in a physical altercation with several
other people. More than a decade later, Green has now obtained an associate degree in
criminal justice. She owns and operates an ice cream shop and volunteers for a number of
at-risk youth groups, women’s support groups, and anti-violence programs. The district
attorney’s office supports her pardon.
• David Green stole a credit card and purchased furniture over three decades ago. Green is
now a buildings and grounds manager for a church, through which he also volunteers in
the community.
• LaDela Greer was in his 20s when police found cannabis in his residence over two
decades ago. Dedicated to furthering his education, Greer has since obtained an associate
degree and bachelor’s degree, and he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in special
education. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Mark Harle was a teenager when the police found him with cannabis over two decades
ago. Since then, Harle has worked in welding and robotics programming. The Court
supports his pardon.
• Dawn Harper was a teenager when officers found a controlled substance in her residence.
Over two decades later, Harper lives with her children, and she has obtained several
professional certifications and operates a cleaning service. The Court supports her
pardon.
• Tammy Harris was a teenager when she stole from a bank while employed there nearly
four decades ago. Since then, Harris has earned an associate and a bachelor’s degree and
has been awarded for her substantial volunteer work for her community.
• Samantha Hayward was in her 20s when she sold cannabis to an undercover officer on
several occasions nearly 20 years ago. Since then, Hayward has earned an associate
degree in global business and has maintained steady employment.
• Diana Higgenbottom was in her 20s when she stole checks from her employers over two
decades ago. Since then, Higgenbottom has earned an associate degree in
communications, maintained steady employment for 14 years, and actively volunteers in
her community.
• Fatimah Hooper was in her 20s when she cashed several forged checks over two decades
ago. Now, Hooper lives with her family and owns an in-home care business. The Court
supports her pardon.
• Jeffrey Horn was in his 20s when police intercepted a package sent to him that contained
cannabis. Since then, Horn has maintained steady employment as a press operator for a
printing services company. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Joel Irizarry participated in the burglary of several residences over two decades ago.
Now, Irizarry lives with his family and volunteers with a local recreation center. The
Court supports his pardon.
• Sabrina Jackson was in her 20s when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer. Over two decades later, Jackson is a mother and grandmother, and she has earned
her associate degree and is employed as a CNA.
• Michael Jake twice sold cannabis to a confidential informant over three decades ago.
Now, Jake has maintained employment as a heavy equipment operator and is a member
of his local union.
• Jarrett Jennerjahn sold cannabis to a confidential informant on several occasions more
than two decades ago. Today, Jennerjahn lives with his family and has worked for the
same company.
• Rodney Johnson was in his 20s when he stole a friend’s car. Two decades later, Johnson
is an activities director for a senior living facility and has also mentored youth.
• Kevin Karcher was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer. Over two decades later, Karcher works in sales.
• Benjamin Kottke was a teenager when he burglarized a business more than two decades
ago. Now, Kottke lives with his family and owns and operates a construction company.
The Court supports his pardon.
• Odysseas Ladopoulos was a teenager when he participated in the sale of a controlled
substance. Over two decades later, Ladopoulos now owns a restaurant and volunteers
with his community.
• Ronald Lawrence Jr. was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer over
two decades ago. Now a stepfather and foster parent, Lawrence has obtained technical
diplomas in networking administration and web programming.
• Michael Leonard was found growing cannabis in his residence by police over a decade
ago. Leonard now works as a manager in a pizza restaurant, where he has been employed
since 1986. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Jeanne Levy was a teenager when officers found cannabis in her residence over 30 years
ago. Now a mother of four, Levy has obtained her CNA license and has maintained
employment in healthcare and caregiving. Both the Court and the district attorney’s
office support her pardon.
• Chiquita Lewis was in her 20s when officers found controlled substances at her residence
over two decades ago. Lewis has since obtained her bachelor’s degree and has maintained
successful employment in the healthcare field.
• Russell Mackenzie was a teenager when he broke into a garage nearly two decades ago.
Mackenzie has since obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and is a
certified qualified electrical worker.
• Over a decade ago, officers discovered Jeffery Marg growing cannabis. Marg now works
in real estate and has volunteered his time to sponsoring and fundraising for local causes.
• Dommont Martin was a teenager when he sold an undercover officer a controlled
substance, and about six years later, officers found him in possession of controlled
substances. Over two decades later, Martin is now a father, and he works in childcare.
• Mario Martin was a teenager when he participated in the sale of a controlled substance
over two decades ago. Martin has since obtained his GED.
• More than two decades ago, officers found cannabis in Barry Mataya’s residence. Now,
Mataya resides with his family and has maintained steady employment as a machinist
with the same company for over 40 years.
• Crystal Mellor was a teenager when she used other individuals’ credit card numbers and
personal information. Two decades later, Mellor is now a school bus driver and owns her
own small business.
• Craig Michels sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over three decades
ago. Michael is now a successful electrician and is vice president of an electrical
contracting company. He received robust support for his pardon from family and
community members.
• Jessica Moehlman was a teenager when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer on more than one occasion. Now, over a decade later, Moehlman works in human
services and has obtained a bachelor’s degree in human resources management.
• Haseenah Muhammad was in her 20s when she purchased a firearm for her friend, who
had been convicted of a felony. Nearly two decades later, Muhammad has maintained
employment in customer service and spends her time volunteering with a domestic
violence prevention and intervention services provider. Both the Court and the district
attorney’s office support her pardon.
• Sterling Odom was a teenager when he cashed a fraudulent check over two decades ago.
Odom now works as a professional photographer, and both the Court and the district
attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Wendell Owen was found growing cannabis by police more than two decades ago. Now a
grandfather, Owen has maintained steady employment and resides with family.
• Shilah Pagel was a teenager when she sold prescription drugs to a confidential informant
on two occasions over a decade ago. Now, Pagel works for an aromatherapy supply store
and actively volunteers in her community through local ministries.
• Anthony Piazza was in his 20s when officers found cannabis at his residence. Over a
decade later, Piazza has obtained two bachelor’s degrees and now resides with family and
manages a jewelry store. The district attorney’s office and members of local law
enforcement support his pardon.
• Matthew Porter was a teenager when he fled and eluded police while driving an ATV.
Nearly two decades later, Porter lives with his family and owns and operates a
construction company. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Steven Potter was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer on more
than one occasion over two decades ago. Potter has obtained a master’s degree in
journalism and mass communication and works as a reporter. Both the Court and district
attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Shawn Promer was a teenager when he purchased cannabis from a confidential
informant. Nearly three decades later, Promer resides with family, and he owns and
operates a drywall and plastering business.
• Angelo Quiles was found in possession of a controlled substance over two decades ago.
Quiles has maintained steady employment, and both the Court and district attorney’s
office support his pardon.
• Michael Roeder was a teenager when he stole a vehicle from a dealership nearly three
decades ago. Roeder lives with his family and has since obtained an associate degree in
radiography.
• Todd Rogers fled and eluded officers in a vehicle over two decades ago. Rogers has since
maintained steady employment and obtained several technical diplomas.
• Eric Rueger was a teenager when he burglarized a chocolate shop and fraudulently used
someone else’s bank card. Nearly two decades later, Rueger lives with his family, has
obtained his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), and works as a delivery driver for a
lumber company. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Brian Santos was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer two decades
ago. Santos now resides out of state, owns and operates a small business, and is active in
his local community.
• Wayne Shalander stored stolen vehicles in an attempted insurance fraud scheme over
three decades ago. Shalander is now retired from a career in window manufacturing and
resides with family. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Stanley Slaney was found growing cannabis in his residence a decade ago. Slaney now
owns and operates several businesses in the logging and trucking industries and works to
give back to his community.
• Stacey Smiter was in his early 20s when police found him in possession of cannabis on
several occasions. Over a decade later, Smiter has since earned his associate degree. The
Court supports his pardon.
• Kenneth Spruell was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer, and several years later, police found him in possession of cannabis. Over two
decades later, Spruell volunteers in his community and resides with his family. The
district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Allen Stauber was in his 20s when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer. Over three
decades later, Stauber is a father and has built a successful career in construction and
project management. The Court supports his pardon.
• Reginald Stephens resisted arrest after officers found him in possession of cannabis and
another controlled substance. Over two decades later, Stephens now helps coach
basketball and mentor youth. He finished a Journeyman Carpenter apprenticeship and has
been a member of his local carpenters union for about two decades.
• Richard Stevens was a teenager when he stole a truck over five decades ago. Stevens is
now a grandfather and is retired from a career as a mechanic and driver.
• Robert Stevens stole prescription medication while employed as a pharmacist nearly two
decades ago. Stevens has since regained a limited pharmacist license, and the Court
supports his pardon.
• David Stokes was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of cannabis more
than a decade ago. Stokes is now working in the insurance field and lives with family.
The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Travis Stritzel was found with cannabis in his residence two decades ago. Stritzel has
since maintained steady employment with a custom sheet metal company, and both the
Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Patrick Swenson was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential
informant over twenty years ago. Swenson has since obtained his bachelor’s degree in
business administration and works as a finance manager for a car dealership.
• Justin Thomas was in his early 20s when he participated in the sale of a controlled
substance two decades ago. Thomas has since maintained steady employment as a
mechanic.
• William Thomas was in his early 20s when police found him in possession of cannabis
on several occasions. Now over a decade later, Thomas has obtained his associate degree.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office supports his pardon.
• Victor Tovar Jr. was found in possession of cannabis and a firearm nearly two decades
ago. Tovar has since completed cosmetology school and now owns a barber shop. The
Court supports his pardon.
• Eric Tremelling was a teenager when police found him in possession of a controlled
substance nearly three decades ago. Now residing out of state with family, Tremelling
has since obtained two associate degrees and a bachelor’s degree. He works in software
and volunteers in his community.
• Noah Villarreal was a teenager when he and others broke into a bowling alley and stole a
candy bar and a safe. Nearly two decades later, Villarreal now works as a foreman for a
construction company.
• Daniel Voss was a teenager when officers found him with cannabis, and a couple of
months later, Voss attempted to elude police in his vehicle. Voss now owns and operates
a tree service business and serves as a mentor to those who struggle with substance use
disorder.
• Daniel Wakefield was in his 30s when police found cannabis at his residence. Wakefield
is now retired after having worked in local government for over three decades. The
district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Simon Warren twice sold a controlled substance nearly three decades ago. Warren now
owns and operates a coffee shop, and the district attorney’s office and other prominent
community members support his pardon.
• Dale Watson was a teenager when he and others broke into a shed, stole a golf cart, and
later damaged it. Now, more than two decades later, Watson has maintained steady
employment for a graphics company. The victim supports his pardon.
• Angela Wilkerson-Sanchez was in her 20s when officers found a controlled substance in
her residence. Nearly two decades later, Wilkerson-Sanchez has earned a bachelor’s
degree in criminal justice and actively volunteers through her employer, a youth home
and crisis intervention center. The Court supports her pardon.
• Michael Wilkins was a teenager when he and others robbed a convenience store at
gunpoint and, years later, burglarized an apartment. Over two decades later, Wilkins is
now a grandfather and is an operations manager for a gutter installation company.
• Mikhail Williams was a teenager when she cashed a stolen check. Over two decades
later, Williams has maintained employment for a local newspaper and operates a small
breakfast business.
• Ronnie Williams was in his 20s when officers found a controlled substance in his
residence over two decades ago. Williams has since earned his CDL and has maintained
steady employment as a truck driver.
• Corey Wilson was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover
officer, and years later, officers again found him in possession of a controlled substance.
In the three decades since, Wilson has earned his master’s degree in criminal justice and
is now employed as a probation officer. Active in his community, he has volunteered as a
youth advocate and with a reentry services organization. The district attorney’s office and
notable community leaders support his pardon.
• Scott Wojcik was a teenager when he and a friend broke into a house and stole spare
change and power tools, and later, he and the same friend broke into a closed shoe
factory, again taking power tools and items from a vending machine. Wojcik is now a
grandfather and has maintained employment with a railroad company for over three
decades.
• Johnson Yang was a teenager when he broke into a residence and stole a vehicle with
others to elude police. Over two decades later, Johnson runs a farm out of state, where he
resides with family.
• Yee Yang was a teenager when he stole a vehicle with others and fired a gun into the air.
Over two decades later, Yang has obtained an associate degree in computer networking.
The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website.