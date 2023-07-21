Gov. Evers appoints Ronnie Murray to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday his appointment of Ronnie V. Murray II to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 18. The appointment will fill the vacancy being created by Judge Pedro Colón’s appointment to the Court of Appeals – District I, effective Nov. 19, 2023. Murray will complete a term ending July 31, 2024, Evers said in a written statement.

“Ronnie Murray’s experiences both inside and outside the courtroom demonstrate his commitment to improving the justice system for everyone,” said Evers.

“He will serve the people of Milwaukee County well as the newest circuit court judge,” Evers added.

Murray has been a federal public defender in Milwaukee since 2015, where he represents indigent criminal defendants in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Previously, he served as an assistant state public defender in Green Bay, representing indigent clients in criminal, juvenile, and civil commitment proceedings, according to Evers.

“As a federal public defender, Ronnie has distinguished himself as one of the finest attorneys in the state,” said Craig W. Albee, executive director of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin Inc.

“The things that make Ronnie a great lawyer will also make him a great judge—intelligence, integrity, and impeccable judgment. Beyond that, Ronnie has an unwavering commitment to treating people fairly and with respect. I can’t think of anyone better suited for this position,” Albee said.

Murray is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Whitewater and UW Law School. He is active in the Milwaukee Bar Association and the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association.

As previously reported by The Wisconsin Law Journal, he was recognized in 2017 as an up-and-coming lawyer by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

“I am extremely humbled, deeply honored, and profoundly grateful for the trust and confidence Gov. Evers has placed in me,” said Murray.

“I recognize the transformative powers and responsibilities of the judiciary, whose decisions have the capacity to positively shape lives, protect constitutional rights and foster a more just and equitable society. I have dedicated my career to advancing those pursuits, and I look forward to serving the people of Milwaukee County,” Murray added.