Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr Expresses gratitude to Wisconsin Supreme Court for denying Cert in Mattioli v. City of Milwaukee Case

Milwaukee Attorney Ivory LaMarr praised the Wisconsin Supreme Court for the recent decision to deny cert in the case of Mattioli v. City of Milwaukee.

“The resounding victories at the State Court and Court of Appeals, followed by the Supreme Court’s denial of Cert, reaffirms the crucial significance of preserving transparency and the timely release of open records,” LaMarr said in a written statement.

According to LaMarr, the Mattioli v. City of Milwaukee case centered on the tragic death of Joel Acevedo, whose life was cut short at the hands of an off-duty Milwaukee police officer.

“Seeking justice and accountability for his client, B’Ivory LaMarr embarked on a relentless pursuit of truth, firmly advocating for the disclosure of public records that shed light on the events surrounding Acevedo’s untimely demise,” he said in a statement.

Attorney LaMarr said, “Transparency is the bedrock of a thriving democracy, and open records requests play an indispensable role in maintaining the integrity of public institutions, safeguarding public interest, and promoting a just and equitable society. This Supreme Court decision serves as a resounding affirmation that the public has a fundamental right to access information crucial for a fair process and informed society. The decision underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring the dissemination of truth and accountability in matters of public interest.”

LaMarr said he is immensely proud of the victories achieved thus far and remains steadfast in his commitment to upholding justice and transparency for the Acevedo family and community at large.