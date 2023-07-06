Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Joseph Rekrut Joins Reinhart’s Tax Practice

Joseph Rekrut Joins Reinhart’s Tax Practice

Joseph Rekrut 

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.  announced Thursday Joseph Rekrut has joined the firm’s Tax Practice.

Rekrut advises mid-sized businesses, public charities, family foundations and high-net-worth individuals on tax controversy, planning and litigation matters. He works to streamline the complexities of the tax code so his clients can make well-informed decisions in pursuit of their goals. An engaging speaker, Rekrut regularly presents at conferences and large gatherings of industry experts, the firm said in a statement.

“Joe has a gift for explaining tax matters in a way that brings clarity to complex situations,” said Eric P. Hagemeier, co-chair of the firm’s Corporate Law Practice.

“His deep understanding of federal and state tax law, paired with a keen appreciation for his clients’ ultimate objectives, helps drive success,” Hagemeier added.

Prior to joining Reinhart, Rekrut advised businesses and individuals at a large firm in New York.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 