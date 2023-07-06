Joseph Rekrut Joins Reinhart’s Tax Practice

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. announced Thursday Joseph Rekrut has joined the firm’s Tax Practice.

Rekrut advises mid-sized businesses, public charities, family foundations and high-net-worth individuals on tax controversy, planning and litigation matters. He works to streamline the complexities of the tax code so his clients can make well-informed decisions in pursuit of their goals. An engaging speaker, Rekrut regularly presents at conferences and large gatherings of industry experts, the firm said in a statement.

“Joe has a gift for explaining tax matters in a way that brings clarity to complex situations,” said Eric P. Hagemeier, co-chair of the firm’s Corporate Law Practice.

“His deep understanding of federal and state tax law, paired with a keen appreciation for his clients’ ultimate objectives, helps drive success,” Hagemeier added.

Prior to joining Reinhart, Rekrut advised businesses and individuals at a large firm in New York.