Wisconsin State Patrol welcomes new officers at graduation ceremony

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s 68th Recruit Class received their badges Thursday at a graduation ceremony in Wisconsin Dells. The new troopers will be assigned to serve communities across Wisconsin, the State Patrol said Thursday.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted, “Congratulations to the 68th recruit class of the Wisconsin State Patrol. Thank you for choosing a career to protect and serve the people of Wisconsin.”



At the ceremony, Governor Tony Evers thanked the new officers for choosing to dedicate their careers to public service.

“Committing to a life in law enforcement is a big sacrifice, but it will also open the door to an incredibly rewarding career in public service,” Gov. Evers said.

“From helping a stranded driver with a flat tire to saving lives, always remember that the work you do matters in the lives of those that you serve,” Evers added.

According to officials, the new officers are an essential part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s law enforcement division. State Patrol officers serve in a variety of roles, including enforcement officers; inspectors; crash reconstruction experts; airplane and drone pilots; and dignitary protection, K-9 and motorcycle officers.

“State Patrol officers have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on our most difficult challenges,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson.

“The new troopers’ work will help create safer communities. Every traffic stop, emergency response, inspection of a commercial motor vehicle, or casual interaction with the public, has the potential to save lives and bring change by connecting with the people of Wisconsin and helping them understand their role in transportation safety,” Thompson added.

The graduation ceremony was an opportunity to recognize the 26 weeks of training required to become a State Patrol officer. The cadets completed classroom and scenario courses at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy to meet state law enforcement training standards, officials noted.

“In the past six months, the Recruit Class has proven they have what it takes to join our premier public safety agency. Each new officer was selected for this important role because they will uphold our core values when out promoting public safety,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

“The new officers have made a pledge to always protect our communities and enforce our state laws; to lead with professionalism and compassion every day, both on and off duty,” Carnahan added.

The new troopers, listed below, will receive 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training at their assigned posts in State Patrol’s five regions throughout Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is accepting applications for the next recruit class until July 16. Find more information on the 69th Recruit Class hiring process online. Training begins in January 2024.

NAME HOMETOWN ASSIGNMENT Coltan Chilson Mound, MN Southwest Region – DeForest Post Matthew Corona West Bend, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Christopher Czarnik Menasha, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Samuel Footer Tomah, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Cole Glassford Oshkosh, WI Southwest Region – DeForest Post James Henkel Neenah, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Christian Jensen Burlington, WI Northeast Region – Fond du Lac Post Austin Landowski Ringle, WI Northeast Region – Fond du Lac Post Carter Mischka Green Bay, WI Northeast Region – Fond du Lac Post Redouan Oubouha Little Chute, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Matthew Papendorf Clintonville, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Cainan Robinson Gladstone, MI Southwest Region – DeForest Post Andrew Spence Gurnee, IL Southeast Region – Waukesha Post Zachary Westphal West Fargo, ND Southwest Region – DeForest Post Chang Yang Schofield, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Ahmed Yassen Abdealiim Ali Eau Claire, WI Southwest Region – Tomah Post Gregory Zuehlke Watertown, WI Southeast Region – Waukesha Post