Attorney Peter A. Baziano joined the law firm of Murphy Desmond S.C. in its Business and Real Estate practice groups

Attorney Peter A. Bazianos has joined the law firm of Murphy Desmond S.C. in its Business and Real Estate practice groups.

Bazianos represents clients in a wide range of business and real estate matters with a focus on contracts and transactional work. He earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and an undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business.

Founded in 1931, Murphy Desmond employs over 30 attorneys in various practice areas for businesses and individuals. The firm, which is included on U.S. News & World Report “Best Law Firms” lists, has offices in Madison, Dodgeville, Janesville, and Appleton, Wisconsin. Visit www.murphydesmond.com.