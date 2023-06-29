US Supreme Court restricts affirmative action in college admissions

By Steve Schuster

The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, restricting higher education institutions from considering race in college admissions, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

In a rare move, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. detailed the affirmative action rulings and Justice Clarence Thomas read from his concurrence in one of the cases.

The ruling effectively alters the plans for admissions for “Harvard College and the University of North Carolina (UNC) (which) are two of the oldest institutions of higher learning in the United States,” the Court said.

Today’s decision ‘rolls back decades’ of progress, said liberal justices in the dissent.

The Court first considered whether a university may make race based admissions decisions in Bakke, 438 U. S. 265, noting that “for years following Bakke, lower courts struggled to determine whether Justice Powell’s decision was ;binding precedent,'” the Court said.

The Associated Press reported the Supreme Court had twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.

However, that AP notes, that was before the three appointees of former President Donald Trump joined the court.

Lower courts have upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian-Americans.

Questions remain as how broadly the decision spans. There was previously talk of a broad decision ending allowance for racial considerations in any hiring decisions, subcontracting goals.

The Washington Post reported Thursday with the end of its term looming, the court is also expected to decide soon whether President Biden has the authority to forgive more than $400 million in federal student loan debt — a policy projected to benefit more than 40 million Americans.

Stay tuned.