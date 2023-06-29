Editorial: LaTonya Johnson should resign from office, Wisconsin deserves better

Despite differences among Republicans and Democrats, “There is much more that unites us than divides us.”

Former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and left-leaning Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Protasiewicz both have said those words.

Wisconsin deserves elected officials who work together for the greater good of everyone.

In my time as managing editor, I’ve had the pleasure to meet so many wonderful Republicans and Democrats of different races, religions, and genders from across the Badger State who are working relentlessly to make Wisconsin a better place.

At the end of the day, Milwaukee is a world class city with world class people, restaurants, festivals, museums, and culture. The same is true of Milwaukee’s suburbs and the entire Badger State.

Milwaukee is no different than any other major city that along with the positive comes challenges with crime. I believe that Milwaukee is blessed with top-notch leaders from the Mayor’s office and the County Executive to the Common Council and local law enforcement who are all doing a fabulous job at tackling each challenge they face on a daily basis.

This is also true in Milwaukee’s suburbs, where constituents are very fortunate to have elected officials with a drive to make Wisconsin a great place to live, raise a family and vacation – just like the city.

The reality: Milwaukee’s suburbs are on the front line of city crime, just as any other city across the country. Wauwatosa, Shorewood, St. Francis are dealing with crime that spills over from Milwaukee. Glendale, Whitefish Bay, Mequon, Cudahy, Oak Creek, are no stranger to issues that spill over from Milwaukee either. The same is true in Chicago with crime spilling into Oak Park and Evanston, or Baltimore City where crime spills over into Baltimore County. This is the reality of the world we live in. We need leaders who will work together with local, county, state and federal officials to make our communities better.

In my opinion, State Sen. LaTonya Johnson is not fit for office and Wisconsin deserves someone who loves Wisconsin – all of Wisconsin – rural, urban and suburban.

Last night the Associated Press tweeted Sen. Johnson said, “F-ck the suburbs because they don’t know a goddam thing about life is in the city.”

What if a suburban senator said, “F-ck the city.” How would that play in Milwaukee?

Dialogues like this is not only counter-productive to the values of the senator’s constituents, but also is far out of alignment with the value of all Wisconsinites.

We are all one state: suburban, rural and urban. We all bleed Green and Gold for the Packers.

Hate for the suburbs or anyone or any place in Wisconsin has no home here. Resign Sen. LaTonya Johnson, Wisconsin doesn’t have the time for your hate.