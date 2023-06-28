Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown partner Jason Luczak honored with State Bar of Wisconsin mentoring award

By Steve Schuster

Milwaukee-based Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP announced Wednesday that Partner Jason Luczak was honored at the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Member Recognition Celebration with the Young Lawyers Division Mentoring Award.

The award pays tribute to a Wisconsin Attorney who has made an exceptional contribution to the life and career of a young attorney. The nominee must also have six or more years of practice experience, be a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin in good standing for more than 12 months.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Luczak has also been featured in the Wisconsin Law Journal’s the Leaders in Law section.

Luczak who has heads the Criminal Defense and Appellate Team at GRGB. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor of Law at Marquette University Law School. Previously he coached the Marquette National Moot Court Competition team and is Chair of the Criminal Defense Section of the Milwaukee Bar Association as well as Past President of the Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association. Luczak has appeared on CourtTV as a regular commentator, been named an “Up-and-Coming Lawyer” and a “Rising Star in Law” by the BizTimes. Luczak advocates for prisoner’s rights, and accepts pro bono cases that have resulted in landmark wins for the under-represented population.