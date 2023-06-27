Former Metro Market employee charged after North Shore shooting

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

A former Metro Market employee has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after a shooting at the Glendale Metro Market grocery store on June 20, 2023.

Tiffany Bennett, 35, of the 5800 block of North 61st Street in Milwaukee is facing the following charges:

Violation of Wisconsin Stat. 941.30(2) – 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Felony G

Violation of Wisconsin Stat. 939.63(1)(b) – Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Violation of Wisconsin Stat .973.055(1) – Domestic Abuse Assessments

Violation of Wisconsin Stat. 947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct – Misd. B

Violation of Wisconsin Stat. 973.055(1) -Domestic Abuse Assessments

Violation of Wisconsin Stat 939.63(1)(a) – Use of a Dangerous Weapon

According to the criminal complaint, Bennett pulled out a gun from a holster on her right hip and pointed it at her boyfriend on June 20 at the Metro Market store. As the victim was reaching for Bennett’s gun, the gun fired and struck the victim in the leg.

According to court documents obtained by The Wisconsin Law Journal, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

On June 25, the Court ordered cash bond to be set at $5000 and the Court also ordered the defendant to be turned over to Justice Point for Level 4 Supervision.

During Bennett’s June 25 appearance, she was represented by Attorney Margo Elise Clark. On behalf of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, ADA Mallory R Davis appeared in court for the State of Wisconsin.

The case has been assigned to Judge Havas, Branch 10.

Metro Market is a part of Kroger, which also owns Pick ‘n Save in Wisconsin, Mariano’s in Illinois, Harris Teeter in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as several other brands.

Metro Market has 21 other locations in the Badger State.