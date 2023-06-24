Fond du Lac County jury convicts defendant of Fentanyl overdose homicide, other charges

By Steve Schuster

On Friday, Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney tweeted, “Today we completed a weeklong jury trial and I’m incredibly proud of our prosecution team and the Ripon Police Department for their dedication to justice in helping secure a homicide conviction from a 2020 fentanyl overdose death in the City of Ripon.”

Toney who also serves as President of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association also issued a press release Friday announcing that Carla M. Czysz-Endeward was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide as a Party to a Crime, four counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, three counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud.

Bond was revoked, a Pre-Sentence Investigation Report was ordered, and the sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. The defendant faces over 40 years of imprisonment and is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional, Toney said in a written statement.

“Fentanyl is a scourge in our society and has become a leading cause of death for young people, with a devastating impact in our communities that destroys families. These verdicts won’t heal the wounds of those impacted but will help protect our community while bringing a small measure of justice for the friends and family of Scott Endeward. The jury convicted the defendant for assisting in the setting up of drug deals, through phone calls, and allowing others to use drugs and overdose in her residence. We will continue to aggressively prosecute those that pedal poison in our community and those that aid them,” Toney said in the statement.

Ripon Police Chief William Wallner said he is thankful for the work of his staff.

“I want to thank the staff and investigators of our department in their dedication in this case. Their hard work and willingness to pursue this case shows the incredible staff that serves this community. We will continue to take cases like this very seriously and investigate them to provide some hope of closure to the family,” Chief Wallner said also in a written statement.

Toney closed by saying, “We are grateful for the incredible investigative efforts led by the Ripon Police Department and for its dedication in seeking justice with the assistance of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and MOCIC.”

This case was prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney, ADA Tessa Button, and Public Service Special Prosecutor Attorney John Adams.

Click here to view a copy of the criminal complaint.