Thursday’s Summerfest headliner Eric Church sued vendors over unlicensed merchandise

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Country music superstar Eric Church who was Summerfest‘s main headliner on the American Family Insurance Ampitheater stage last night is no stranger to legal headlines.

Back in 2012 and in 2015, Church filed a lawsuit in Federal court attempting to stop illegal vendors from selling unlicensed merchandise at venues outside of his concerts, the Tennessean Reported.

Church claimed that defendants manufactured, advertised, distributed, and sold goods that were trademarked, according to a copy of the compliant obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

According to court documents also obtained by The Wisconsin Law Journal, Church dismissed the lawsuit and any claims against the defendant.

There were not any visible illegal merchants at Summerfest selling Eric Church contraband Thursday evening in Milwaukee.