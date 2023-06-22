Feds investigating Hepatitis A virus infections related to Costco, Trader Joes, Meijer recalls

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported by a common supplier from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico.

The frozen organic strawberries were sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels, including, but not limited to, Costco, Trader Joes, and Meijer.

“Based on traceback data gathered during the ongoing investigation of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico; FDA has identified additional firms that may have received potentially contaminated product. FDA has been working with these firms to ensure that any potentially contaminated product is removed from the market,” an FDA spokesperson told the Wisconsin Law Journal Wednesday.

