McCarty Law Hires Sara Micheletti as a contract partner

APPLETON, Wis. — Northeast Wisconsin based McCarty Law LLP, announced Tuesday Sara Micheletti has joined the law firm as an attorney and contract partner. Micheletti brings more than 13 years of experience in estate planning, guardianship, estate settlement, and probate to the firm.

Prior to joining McCarty Law, Micheletti spent more than a decade practicing for a law firm in Appleton in the same areas of practice, where she often served as a personal representative or trustee on adversarial probate and trust matters, and as guardian ad litem for individuals needing representation.

Micheletti earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in 2009 and has a bachelor’s degree in English and Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

As a member of the Fox Valley Estate Planning Council and a past recipient of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce “Future 15 Young Professional Award,” Sara brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and community involvement to McCarty Law, a firm spokesperson said.