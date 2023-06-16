Milwaukee Bar Association new leadership and awards

By Steve Schuster
On June 13, The Milwaukee Bar Association had a swearing in ceremony of new leadership and announced award winners at its annual meeting.
“And congratulations to the impressive slate of award winners,” The Milwaukee Bar Association said.
Lifetime Achievement – Thomas Hammer, Marquette Law School
Lawyer of the Year – Mark Thomsen, Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs
E. Michael McCann Distinguished Public Service Award – Paige Style, Milwaukee Office of the Public Defender
Distinguished Service Award – Dave Ruetz, von Briesen & Roper
The event was held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Bradley Pavilion.