Milwaukee Bar Association new leadership and awards

Milwaukee Bar Association Annual Meeting June 13, 2023. Photo Courtesy of Milwaukee Bar Association.

By Steve Schuster

On June 13, The Milwaukee Bar Association had a swearing in ceremony of new leadership and announced award winners at its annual meeting.

“And congratulations to the impressive slate of award winners,” The Milwaukee Bar Association said.
Lifetime Achievement – Thomas Hammer, Marquette Law School
Lawyer of the Year – Mark Thomsen, Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs
E. Michael McCann Distinguished Public Service Award – Paige Style, Milwaukee Office of the Public Defender
Distinguished Service Award – Dave Ruetz, von Briesen & Roper
The event was held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Bradley Pavilion.

