Husch Blackwell Diedrich named chair-elect of appellate practice section of the State Bar of Wisconsin

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Husch Blackwell attorney Joseph Diedrich has been named Chair-Elect of the Appellate Practice Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin. His one-year term begins July 1, 2023.

The Appellate Practice Section encourages communication and exchange of ideas between attorneys practicing in state and federal appellate courts. Among other things, the section and its members host regular workshops and continuing education seminars, engage in significant pro bono activities, sponsor a biannual Best Briefs Competition, regularly review and comment on rules proposals for Wisconsin courts, and publish a newsletter and blog, the Firm said in a written statement.

Diedrich is a member of the Transportation, Manufacturing, and Technology industry group and its Appellate and Litigation & Alternative Dispute Resolution practices. In 2021, he was elected to serve as Secretary of the Appellate Practice Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin. He is based in the firm’s Madison office.