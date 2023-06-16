GRGB partner Karnes honored at Run for Justice

The Milwaukee Justice Center held its 12th Annual Run for Justice at Veteran’s Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront on Wednesday.

The event’s proceeds benefited the MJC, which is the civil legal aid self-help center located within the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Each year at the run, the MJC honors volunteers who have distinguished themselves through their service, commitment, care and kindness. They recognize these volunteers with a “Pace Setter” award, because in their own way, each “sets the pace” for what is possible in their role.

In 2018, the awards were renamed in honor of a late colleague, Jon Allen, who was an exemplary model of service, commitment and care. This year, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Partner Russell Karnes was recognized with the Mobile Legal Clinic Volunteer Jon Allen Pace Setter Award. He was honored for his willingness to share time and expertise with the Mobile Legal Clinic program.