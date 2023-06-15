Elder Abuse Awareness Day proclaimed in Milwaukee County

By Ethan Duran

[email protected]

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Thursday proclaimed June 15 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and led a walk with the county’s Aging and Disabilities Services (ADS).

The county executive walked alongside Marietta Luster, an ADS administrator, and residents at the Kelly Senior Center in Cudahy. The walk was for anyone concerned about older adults in their lives, county officials said. A study showed there were 24 unreported elder abuse cases for every case that was reported, officials added.

The walk kicked off with Crowley reading the proclamation. He thanked the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services and the Adult Protective Services team, and pledged his administration would always advocate for older adults.

“Older adults, our elders, are trusted and important voices in our community. They are who my generation, and now younger generations, must rely on for advice, counsel and stories of experience. Our elders so much to me, personally, and our entire community. Me and my administration will always be an advocate and supporter of older adults,” Crowley said.

A Resource Fair offered a wide range of resources for people who wanted to learn more about warning signs and how to report elder abuse, officials said.

WEADD’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older people by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect, county officials said.

Around 185,000 residents aged 60 or older live in Milwaukee County, according to the proclamation. An estimated 1 in 10 older adults have experienced physical, psychological, verbal or sexual abuse, financial exploitation or neglect, and the abuse is usually done by family members, friends and neighbors, the proclamation added.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an official United Nations international day, which was first celebrated in 2011, Global News reported. This year’s theme is Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence in Older Age – Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses. Elder abuse is usually defined as neglect, violence and any form of abuse toward anyone over the age of 65.