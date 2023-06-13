More than 170,000 Wisconsin households will receive nearly $50 million in energy assistance

By Ethan Duran

[email protected]

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced more than 170,000 low-income households across the state will receive nearly $50 million more in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding from the state.

The governor also allocated $8 million for fuel oil and propane delivery to qualifying customers, governor’s office officials said. LIHEAP funding buys both commodities at lower prices and helps low-income households prepare for next winter by filling fuel tanks in the summer months, officials added.

“Making sure Wisconsinites can make ends meet and don’t have to choose between paying for their utilities and putting food on the table is the right thing to do. With thoughtful planning and smart investments like this, we can prepare households for winter, build better economic stability for folks across our state, and maintain our state’s and our economy’s positive moment,” Evers said in a statement.

Helping pay for home energy hosts will help low-income households be better positioned for the future, Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said.

“Making these supplemental benefits available will reduce the energy burden of our low-income households by helping to pay for home energy costs incurred this past heating season while better positioning them for the future,” Blumenfeld added.

The supplemental assistance will give an extra average of $279 to each household for a total average benefit of $637, officials said.

LIHEAP partially funds the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP), officials noted. WHEAP determines who is eligible for benefits through household size and income.