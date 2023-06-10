Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Florence County Sheriff

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday that he is seeking applicants for Florence County Sheriff. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Sheriff Dan Miller’s resignation, effective July 10, 2023. The new sheriff will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2027.

The application for appointment can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. To apply, please complete the “Register of Deeds, Coroner, and Sheriff” application form. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Fri., June 23, 2023.

Applicants with questions about the sheriff selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at [email protected] or (608) 266-1212.