Wisconsin measure would increase birth control access

Wisconsin pharmacists would be permitted to prescribe birth control under a bipartisan bill slated for a Legislature hearing, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The hearing is significant as it is the first time since the state’s abortion ban took effect.

Similar measures have been introduced in prior legislative sessions unsuccessfully.

The state Assembly passed the bill with overwhelming bipartisan support in 2021, but it was never taken up by the Senate. The measure’s co-author Rep. Joel Kitchens said he is “optimistic” the bill will reach the Senate.

According to the Journal Sentinel, women would still need a prescription to obtain birth control, but it would add pharmacists to physicians and advanced practice nurses in their ability to provide that prescription. The bill would also allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptives in pill and patch formats to women who are at least 18 years old.