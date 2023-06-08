Office for Access to Justice issues statement on adoption of the Equal Access to Justice Resolution

The Office for Access to Justice issued a statement Wednesday from Director Rachel Rossi following the adoption of the “Equal Access to Justice for All” resolution at the 32nd Session of United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) in Vienna, Austria.

“The Office for Access to Justice is pleased to have played a role in the recent adoption by consensus of the first UN-CCPCJ resolution on access to justice. This resolution recognizes that when access to justice is limited or restricted in criminal justice systems, the rule of law is undermined. The resolution emphasizes the importance of United Nations Member States taking ‘all necessary steps to provide fair, transparent, effective, non-discriminatory and accountable services that promote access to justice for all;’ notes the importance of cross-sectoral and multi-stakeholder partnerships; promotes efforts that reduce inequities in justice systems; and requests that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime hold a first-ever convening of experts on enhancing equal access to justice for all. The adoption of this resolution is a significant step forward, as it establishes goals that reflect the same work and mission our Office has undertaken here in the United States,” Rossi said.