Milwaukee Police find body in towed vehicle

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) found a body inside of a towed vehicle on Monday morning.

Upon arrival on the scene of a call for service, officers “observed a body located on the floor of the rear portion of a severely accident-damaged SUV,” officials said.

MPD said they are aware a vehicle was towed to the tow lot June 1, 2023.

Back on June 1, 2023, at approximately 6:09 p.m., MPD officers responded to a crash on North 91st Street and West Fond du Lac Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a crashed vehicle that had struck a tree. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male, was a short distance away from the vehicle. MPD observed that the driver had injuries and called for medical assistance to render aid. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested. The vehicle was severely damaged and MPD arranged for the vehicle to be towed, officials said.

The decedent is believed to be a 17-year-old Milwaukee male. The cause of his death is being investigated by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

MPD and Milwaukee Department of Public Works will both conduct thorough inquiries into these circumstances. The investigation is ongoing, officials added.