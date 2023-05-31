Applications sought for Barron County Circuit Court judge

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Barron County Circuit Court-Branch 2.

The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge J. M. Bitney’s retirement, effective Sept., 15. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23. To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected]. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process can contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.