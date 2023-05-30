WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Ellen L. Tran

Case No.: 2021AP001015-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Evidence

Ellen Tran appeals from a judgment convicting her, following a jury trial, of first-degree reckless homicide. She argues that the State failed to introduce sufficient evidence at trial to prove each element of that crime. The appeals courts conclude that there was sufficient evidence before the jury to find Ellen guilty of first-degree reckless homicide.

Affirmed.

Decided 05/23/23

Full Text