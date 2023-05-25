Evers appoints trio to Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Amber Raffeet August, Raphael Ramos and Anderson Gansner to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Raffeet August is being appointed to Branch 14, filling the vacancy being created by Judge Christopher Foley’s retirement. Ramos is being appointed to Branch 24, filling the vacancy being created by Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Gansner is being appointed to Branch 46, filling the vacancy being created by Judge David Feiss’ retirement.

All three appointees will complete terms ending July 31, 2024.

Raffeet August has been an assistant Family Court commissioner for Milwaukee County since August 2022, where she presides over family court proceedings. She began her legal career at the Milwaukee-based immigration law firm, Grzeca Law Group, before transitioning to RISE Law Center, where she represented survivors of violence in family law and immigration proceedings. In 2018, Raffeet August joined the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, where she advocated for the best interest of children from indigent families during family court litigation.

Raffeet August is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She has served as the president of the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers, as an executive committee member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Board of Governors, and on the board of directors of the Community Immigration Law Center.

Ramos is currently Legal Action of Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Housing Law Unit supervisor and, since 2016, has been the director of LAW’s Eviction Defense Project. The Eviction Defense Project, which he developed and implemented, expanded access to legal services available for low-income tenants and helped reshape the landscape of housing law in Milwaukee. Ramos began his legal career as an attorney at Quarles & Brady, where he provided compliance-related regulatory counsel to corporate clients, principally in the area of brownfield redevelopment, and also worked on the in-house legal team at GE Healthcare.

Ramos is a graduate of Drake University and Marquette University Law School. He is active in a variety of professional and community organizations, including the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic, the Philippine Cultural and Civic Center Foundation, and the Wisconsin Justice Initiative.

Gansner has been an associate federal defender in Milwaukee since 2013, representing indigent clients facing federal felony charges. He started his legal career as an assistant attorney general in the criminal appeals division of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, then clerked for federal judges in Indiana and on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. After his clerkships, he spent three years practicing civil litigation at Gass Weber Mullins.

Gansner is a graduate of Pomona College and the Northwestern University School of Law. He serves on the Local Rules Committee for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, volunteers with Friedens Food Pantries, and enjoys helping improve Milwaukee’s natural environment.